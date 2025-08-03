Green Jellÿ Fire Member + Face Controversy Over ‘Disgusting’ Ozzy Osbourne Meme

Ever since Ozzy Osbourne passed away nearly two weeks ago, countless rockers and fans have paid tribute to him. However, Green Jellÿ’s Michael "Fr33to F33t" Snyder went a different route by posting a meme that seemingly mocking Osbourne’s battle with substance abuse, prompting him to be fired from the band and other controversies to ensue.

What Happened With Green Jellÿ + Ozzy Meme

Yesterday (Aug. 2), Lambgoat reported that Green Jellÿ frontman Bill Manspeaker fired Snyder after Snyder posted the distasteful meme to the band’s official social media account(s). As described by Lambgoat, the image “featured a photoshopped image of Osbourne holding a sign that reads ‘One Day Sober,’” and Manspeaker also claimed that he “deleted the post once he became aware of it.”

According to ThePRP, the meme was shared “shortly after Osbourne’s July 22nd death,” and Metal Addicts report that it was “release[ed] on July 22nd – the same day as Ozzy’s passing.”

Last Friday (Aug. 1), YouTube channel Staunch TV uploaded a video entitled “What is happening with GREEN JELLY?” – which you can watch below – that goes into detail about the situation (among other things).

In response to the video, the band’s official Facebook page (which goes by Green Jello, and which Lambgoat specifies is run by Manspeaker) posted the following statement:

“UNFORTUNATELY THIS VIDEO HAS BEEN POSTED TO YOUTUBE” Long story short…I allowed a green jello member control of my green jello page…He’s been doing a excellent job posting funny memes for years…Recently Recently he posted a extremely rude video about Ozzy Dying that I found highly offensive & I immediately took it down…the guy lost his mind & instantly started to demonize me on Facebook…Now it’s gotten beyond the point of non stop harassment… All I have to say is this…for decades I have been traveling the world meeting fans & making them part of my life…this person has been participating in my band for over 10 years…Being my best buddy asking me to sign these 20 cds so he can sell them on line…He’s maybe played 10 shows in 10 years and doesn’t even plug in his bass when on stage…he just wants the selfie of him on stage…everything was fine until the moment I take down his distasteful meme about Ozzys death… Now it’s has turned into let’s try to cancel out Bill Manspeaker & all the nice things he’s ever done for people…This person decided to defame Ozzy with a terrible joke about his death on my green jello social media page & I removed it…Now all this hate is the result…ask yourself 1 thing who is the real issue…the guy who has no respect for a man’s death and mocked Ozzy or the guy who immediately took it down because it was disrespectful…if I ever helped you out or spent a moment with you please post a nice comment about our times on the YouTube video…Right now it’s a complete shit show… I am home from tour enjoying time off with my family & now I gotta deal with this campaign of lies…Nobody should be treated this way because they took down a disgusting post about Ozzy…his name is Micheal Snyder he goes by Fr33to F33t you can find him on facebook & he’s one of the extremely few that’s been officially fired from green jello…

Interestingly, said post was taken down as this story was being written.

Lambgoat also write that following this incident, “Manspeaker then stirred the pot further by posting a seemingly AI-generated tribute featuring Osbourne and Hulk Hogan [who passed away on July 24, 2025], which drew additional backlash.”

The publication adds:

Leaked internal text messages show Manspeaker expressing concern about the original post but also encouraging Snyder to stay at one point. Things reportedly escalated into alleged threats of violence, with Snyder later mocking Manspeaker in a video.

Again, the Staunch TV video mentioned above goes into more detail about all of this, and as far as we can tell, the “AI-generated tribute” featuring Ozzy and Hulk Hogan has understandably been removed as well. However, you can see it about halfway into Staunch TV’s video.

READ MORE: Black Sabbath, Metallica + More Rockers Pay Respect to Ozzy Osbourne at Funeral

Other Green Jellÿ News

This situation comes shortly after Green Jellÿ announced that they're headlining Psycho Sideshow 2025 (with Ignominious, 96 Bitter Beings, The Bunny The Bear and The Convalescence also performing).

You can see the full list of dates – and purchase tickets – here.

Other Ozzy + Black Sabbath News

Over the past week, a lot more has been happening regarding Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath.

For instance, Geezer Butler penned a heartfelt and in-depth tribute to Ozzy for The Times U.K. Similarly, this past Tuesday (July 29), Henry Rollins appeared on Loudwire Nights to share some incredible stories and memories of Ozzy and Black Sabbath. Elsewhere, Zakk Wylde spoke about the last text message he received from the Prince of Darkness, and Rob Trujillo posted a touching tribute to Ozzy before attending his funeral.

Of course, Loudwire covered the July 30 funeral procession for Ozzy (which fittingly took place in Birmingham, England). You can see photos from it here; read about Kelly Osbourne wearing Ozzy’s signature style to her father’s funeral; and see which musicians paid their respects at the funeral.