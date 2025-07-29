The Text Message Ozzy Sent Zakk Wylde After Back to the Beginning Show in Birmingham

Zakk Wylde has now opened up to Guitar World after the death of Ozzy Osbourne and revealed his final interaction with the metal icon through text message in the process.

What Was Ozzy Osbourne's Final Communication With Zakk Wylde

Within the interview, Wylde reveals that as so many had so much to say to Ozzy during the Back to the Beginning concert, he was cognizant of letting others have their time and not overwhelming Ozzy on such a big day.

Wylde recalled, “Everybody and their mother were in the backstage dressing room and I just wanted to give him a break. I figured we’d see him later on – the next day or whatever. But no. The last text I got from Oz was saying, ‘Zakky, sorry, it was like a madhouse back there. I didn’t see you.’ He goes, ‘Thanks for everything.’ It was just us talking, saying, ‘I love you, buddy.’ That was it.”

What Does Zakk Remember From Back to the Beginning Concert?

According to Wylde, the last time he actually saw Ozzy was when they played together onstage at the Back to the Beginning concert on July 5.

He shares with Guitar World that the memories of that night are "ingrained in my head."

"With 'Mama, I’m Coming Home,' when we got the acoustic out, I had to be like, ‘Keep the guitar away from the microphone so I can sing,’ because Oz’s voice was having trouble at certain notes," says Wylde. “I was like, ‘I need to make sure I’m always there so I can double him.’ I was like three feet away from the microphone when I started playing the song. I was like, ‘I gotta get near the microphone,’ so I had to almost stop playing, lift the guitar up and put it over the mic."

“It was like juggling balls or chainsaws while being on a skateboard! It was actually pretty funny – but it was business as usual. It’s supposed to be the most important show ever, but everything’s on the fly!”

He says of his inclusion in Ozzy's final show, “I’m blessed and grateful, man. Anything other than that would be selfish. And on top of it, to go out with what’s the biggest-grossing charity event of all? That’s unbelievable. He helped a whole lot of people instead of making a profit. My God, what an incredible master. What an incredible life.”

“It was definitely pretty amazing. Seeing Oz onstage when Sabbath got done, that’s the last time I saw him,” he concludes.

What Ozzy Osbourne Did for Zakk Wylde's Career

Within the chat, Wylde also shared his appreciation for what Ozzy meant both personally and professionally to his life and career.

“I always say, to have music be the thing that turns the lights on at the end of the day, instead of some job that you can’t stand, it’s everything. Everything revolves around playing and music," says Wylde, adding, “If I didn’t have Oz, without a doubt, I’d continue playing… but it’s how Ozzy would say what The Beatles did for him, you know? What he gave me with Sabbath, and then with Randy [Rhoads] and Jake [E. Lee], it’s a beacon of light. It gives you purpose. So even if I hadn’t played with him, he gave me purpose to be a musician. And without a doubt, that’ll always be with me.”

He added of his relationship with the singer, “Oz was just the best. I have my father, who was a World War II veteran; and then Ozzy, who was almost like an older brother. There was almost a 20-year age gap between us. With our relationship, there was the fun drinking – but if I ever needed advice, I could talk to him. There were issues on how to drink and how not to drink; you know, the important factors in life!”

But, he adds, “It felt natural with Oz. Very rarely would things turn into a math equation, where you needed a manual to figure out a part. If that starts it’s probably not going to happen.”

How Did Zakk Wylde Finish His Time Playing With Ozzy?

At the July 5 Back to the Beginning concert, the penultimate set of the night was Ozzy taking the stage with members of his solo band throughout the years. This included Wylde.

READ MORE: Geezer Butler Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

The big finish started with a five-song solo set from Ozzy that featured the songs "I Don't Know," "Mr. Crowley," "Suicide Solution," "Mama I'm Coming Home" and "Crazy Train."

Ozzy Osbourne died 17 days after his final performance with Black Sabbath. Tributes have continued to roll in from the rock and metal community as well as fans. John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne was 76 at the time of his death.