Venues Begin Teasing Linkin Park Tour by Posting Photos

Linkin Park's new album From Zero comes out this Friday (Nov. 15) and it looks like a tour will be announced one day prior as venues have begun teasing the news by sharing photos.

Multiple U.S. venues have begun sharing photos of the outside of their facilities with the words "COUNTING FROM ZERO with the word "TO" scratched out and replaced by "FROM."

The music venues — including Barclays Center (Brooklyn, N.Y.), T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Mo.), Enterprise Center (St. Louis, Mo.), United Center (Chicago, Ill.) — all indicate that an official announcement will be made at 7AM ET this Thursday (Nov. 14).

The posts below do no represent all of the venues that have shared a "COUNTING FROM ZERO" teaser and there are surely others out there if you dedicate enough time to combing the Instagram accounts of major North American arenas.

It's all quite exciting as Linkin Park's next chapter continues to unfold.

About Linkin Park's New Album

Linkin Park orchestrated From Zero listening parties that took place at dozens of record stores around the United States last Saturday (Nov. 9).

It was an exciting chance for fans to get to hear the full record, the band's first with singer Emily Armstrong. We've already heard three official album tracks — "The Emptiness Machine," "Heavy Is the Crown" and "Over Each Other" — as well as the live debut of the ultra-heavy "Casualty."

From Zero will be released on Friday (Nov. 15).

