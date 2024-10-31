All the Places You Can Hear Linkin Park’s New Album Before It Comes Out
Linkin Park's new album isn't scheduled to arrive until Nov. 15, but you can hear From Zero early thanks to listening parties that will span the U.S.
About the Linkin Park From Zero Listening Parties
It appears that a majority of the Linkin Park From Zero listening parties are tied to record stores across the U.S. The parties are scheduled for Nov. 9 but fans are asked to check with the venues directly for times on the specific day as to when the listening parties will happen.
Below is a listing of all the U.S. locations that will be holding Linkin Park From Zero listening parties.
Anchorage, Ak. | Obsession Records
Anniston, Ala. | CD Cellar
Benton, Ark. | Retro Rose
Chandler, Ariz. | Zia Records
Gilbert, Ariz. | Rock This Town Records
Mesa, Ariz. | Zia Records
Phoenix, Ariz. | Zia Records - Bethany Home / Zia Records - Thunderbird
Tempe, Ariz. | Zia Records
Tuscon, Ariz. | Zia Records
Burbank, Calif. | Run Out Groove Records
Davis, Calif. | Armadillo Music
Napa, Calif. | Folklore
Oakland, Calif. | 1-2-3-4 Go! Records
Petaluma, Calif. | Paradise Found Records + Music
Studio City, Calif. | Licorice Pizza Records
Littletown, Colo. | Vinyl Valhalla
Wallingford, Ct. | Redscroll Records
New London, Ct. | Telegraph Autonomous Zone
Clearwater, Fla. | Kingfish Records
Lauderhill, Fla. | We Got The Beats
Oakland Park, Fla. | We Got The Beats
Macon, Ga. | Fresh Produce Records
Boise, Idaho | Modern Sounds VInyl + Music
Boise, Idaho | Rollin' Records
Chicago, Ill. | Reckless Records - Milwaukee Ave.
Chicago, Ill. | Shuga Records
Elmhurst, Ill. | Elmhurst Records
McHenry, Ill. | Siren Records
Plainfield, Ill. | Left Round Records
Rockford, Ill. | Toad Hall Books + Records
Woodstock, Ill. | The Records Department
Evansville, Ind. | Space Monkey Records
Fort Wayne, Ind. | Welcome Back Records
Indianapolis, Ind. | Karma Records
Hutchinson, Kan. | Permanent Records
Bowling Green, Ky. | Hard Copies
Mandeville, La. | 22 Sound Records
Baltimore, Md. | The Sound Garden
Lewiston, Maine | Bull Moose
Waterville, Maine | Bull Moose
Bangor, Maine | Bull Moose
Scarborough, Maine | Bull Moose
Dearborn, Mich. | Dearborn Music
Owosso, Mich. | Round Midnight Records
Trenton, Mich.| Slick Disc
Buffalo, Minn. | Indie Earth
Burnsville, Minn. | South Metro Music
Golden Valley, Minn. | Down In The Valley
Mankato, Minn. | Tune Town
Maple Grove, Minn. | Down In The Valley
Joplin, Mo. | Dig It! Record Barn
Kansas City, Mo. | Josey Records
Kansas City, Mo. | Mills Record Company
Billings, Mont. | Cameron Records
Bozeman, Mont. | Cactus Records + Gifts
Raleigh, N.C. | The Pour House Music Hall + Record Shop
Wake Forest, N.C. | Record Krate
Wilmington, N.C. | School Kids Records
Wilmington, N.C. | Yellow Dog Discs
Lincoln, Neb. | First Day Vinyl
Plaistow, N.H. | Bull Moose
Dover, N.J. | Factory Records
Lanoka Harbor, N.J. | Yearbook Records
Point Pleasant, N.J. | Clarizio Music
Las Vegas, Nev. | Zia Records - Eastern
Las Vegas, Nev. | Zia Records - Rainbow
Brooklyn, N.Y. | For The Record
Canandaigua, N.Y. | Canandaigua Record Exchange
Horseheads, N.Y. | Squatch Den Records
Poughkeepsie, N.Y. | Darkside Records
Rochester, N.Y. | Record Archive
Schenectady, N.Y. | Love Vinyl Records
Syracuse, N.Y. | The Sound Garden
West Babylon, N.Y. | Looney Tunes
Williamsville, N.Y. | Hi-Fi Hits
Troy, Ohio | Resignation Records
Yellow Springs, Ohio | Toxic Beauty Records
Tulsa, Okla. | Josey Records
Portland, Ore. | Exiled Records
Portland, Ore. | Music Millennium
Bethlehem, Pa. | Compact Disc Center
Easton, Pa. | Spin Me Round
Kutztown, Pa. | Young One Records
Lancaster, Pa. | Dreaming Human
Wilkes-Barre, Pa. | Gallery Of Sound
Spartanburg, S.C. | BJ Music
Rapid City, S.D. | Black Hills Vinyl
Clarkesville, Tenn. | Andvinyl Records
Nashville, Tenn. | The Groove
Arlington, Texas | ZT Records
Austin, Texas | Waterloo Records
Bryan, Texas | Curious Collections
Dallas, Texas | Josey Records
Frisco, Texas | ZT Records
Houston, Texas | Cactus Music
Huntsville, Texas | Volume Music
Keller, Texas | County Line Records
Spring, Texas | Space City Audio
Spring / The Woodlands, Texas | Volume Music
The Woodlands, Texas | ZT Records
Taylorsville, Utah | Graywhale
Virginia Beach, Va. | AFK Books & Records
Bellevue, Wash. | Silver Platters
Longview, Wash. | Square Dog Books, Movies, Music
Lynnwood, Wash. | Silver Platters
Richland, Wash. | AU Records
Seattle, Wash. | Silver Platters
Spokane, Wash. | Recorded Memories
Appleton, Wis. | Eroding Winds
Greenfield, Wis. | Volta Records
Milwaukee, Wis. | Lilliput Records
Oshkosh, Wis. | Eroding Winds
South Milwaukee, Wis. | Omen Alternative Music + Media
New Martinsville, W.V. | Kraken Records
Wheeling, W.V. | Nail City Record
It should also be noted that there will be international listening parties for the album as well, but further information on those will be revealed in the coming days.
About Linkin Park's From Zero + Their Reunion
LInikin Park officially made their return on Sept. 5, playing a livestreamed concert in which they revealed their current lineup and debuted a new song titled "The Emptiness Machine." The band included new members Emily Armstrong of Dead Sara fame who was now the vocal counterpart to Mike Shinoda and Colin Brittain, a well-known producer-songwriter who was taking over behind the kit after Rob Bourdon stepped away from Linkin Park activities.
READ MORE: Who Is Emily Armstrong, Linkin Park's New Singer?
The group also introduced Alex Felder during their livestream. Felder is the band's new touring guitarist as Brad Delson has opted out of the touring aspect of the group's reunion.
The band has since played a limited slate of reunion tour dates with more scheduled into November and released two more songs, "Heavy Is the Crown" and "Over Each Other." The group has also started booking 2025 festival appearances as well.
As for the From Zero album, it's currently available to pre-order through the band's website.
