All the Places You Can Hear Linkin Park’s New Album Before It Comes Out

Linkin Park's new album isn't scheduled to arrive until Nov. 15, but you can hear From Zero early thanks to listening parties that will span the U.S.

About the Linkin Park From Zero Listening Parties

It appears that a majority of the Linkin Park From Zero listening parties are tied to record stores across the U.S. The parties are scheduled for Nov. 9 but fans are asked to check with the venues directly for times on the specific day as to when the listening parties will happen.

Below is a listing of all the U.S. locations that will be holding Linkin Park From Zero listening parties.

Anchorage, Ak. | Obsession Records

Anniston, Ala. | CD Cellar

Benton, Ark. | Retro Rose

Chandler, Ariz. | Zia Records

Gilbert, Ariz. | Rock This Town Records

Mesa, Ariz. | Zia Records

Phoenix, Ariz. | Zia Records - Bethany Home / Zia Records - Thunderbird

Tempe, Ariz. | Zia Records

Tuscon, Ariz. | Zia Records

Burbank, Calif. | Run Out Groove Records

Davis, Calif. | Armadillo Music

Napa, Calif. | Folklore

Oakland, Calif. | 1-2-3-4 Go! Records

Petaluma, Calif. | Paradise Found Records + Music

Studio City, Calif. | Licorice Pizza Records

Littletown, Colo. | Vinyl Valhalla

Wallingford, Ct. | Redscroll Records

New London, Ct. | Telegraph Autonomous Zone

Clearwater, Fla. | Kingfish Records

Lauderhill, Fla. | We Got The Beats

Oakland Park, Fla. | We Got The Beats

Macon, Ga. | Fresh Produce Records

Boise, Idaho | Modern Sounds VInyl + Music

Boise, Idaho | Rollin' Records

Chicago, Ill. | Reckless Records - Milwaukee Ave.

Chicago, Ill. | Shuga Records

Elmhurst, Ill. | Elmhurst Records

McHenry, Ill. | Siren Records

Plainfield, Ill. | Left Round Records

Rockford, Ill. | Toad Hall Books + Records

Woodstock, Ill. | The Records Department

Evansville, Ind. | Space Monkey Records

Fort Wayne, Ind. | Welcome Back Records

Indianapolis, Ind. | Karma Records

Hutchinson, Kan. | Permanent Records

Bowling Green, Ky. | Hard Copies

Mandeville, La. | 22 Sound Records

Baltimore, Md. | The Sound Garden

Lewiston, Maine | Bull Moose

Waterville, Maine | Bull Moose

Bangor, Maine | Bull Moose

Scarborough, Maine | Bull Moose

Dearborn, Mich. | Dearborn Music

Owosso, Mich. | Round Midnight Records

Trenton, Mich.| Slick Disc

Buffalo, Minn. | Indie Earth

Burnsville, Minn. | South Metro Music

Golden Valley, Minn. | Down In The Valley

Mankato, Minn. | Tune Town

Maple Grove, Minn. | Down In The Valley

Joplin, Mo. | Dig It! Record Barn

Kansas City, Mo. | Josey Records

Kansas City, Mo. | Mills Record Company

Billings, Mont. | Cameron Records

Bozeman, Mont. | Cactus Records + Gifts

Raleigh, N.C. | The Pour House Music Hall + Record Shop

Wake Forest, N.C. | Record Krate

Wilmington, N.C. | School Kids Records

Wilmington, N.C. | Yellow Dog Discs

Lincoln, Neb. | First Day Vinyl

Plaistow, N.H. | Bull Moose

Dover, N.J. | Factory Records

Lanoka Harbor, N.J. | Yearbook Records

Point Pleasant, N.J. | Clarizio Music

Las Vegas, Nev. | Zia Records - Eastern

Las Vegas, Nev. | Zia Records - Rainbow

Brooklyn, N.Y. | For The Record

Canandaigua, N.Y. | Canandaigua Record Exchange

Horseheads, N.Y. | Squatch Den Records

Poughkeepsie, N.Y. | Darkside Records

Rochester, N.Y. | Record Archive

Schenectady, N.Y. | Love Vinyl Records

Syracuse, N.Y. | The Sound Garden

West Babylon, N.Y. | Looney Tunes

Williamsville, N.Y. | Hi-Fi Hits

Troy, Ohio | Resignation Records

Yellow Springs, Ohio | Toxic Beauty Records

Tulsa, Okla. | Josey Records

Portland, Ore. | Exiled Records

Portland, Ore. | Music Millennium

Bethlehem, Pa. | Compact Disc Center

Easton, Pa. | Spin Me Round

Kutztown, Pa. | Young One Records

Lancaster, Pa. | Dreaming Human

Wilkes-Barre, Pa. | Gallery Of Sound

Spartanburg, S.C. | BJ Music

Rapid City, S.D. | Black Hills Vinyl

Clarkesville, Tenn. | Andvinyl Records

Nashville, Tenn. | The Groove

Arlington, Texas | ZT Records

Austin, Texas | Waterloo Records

Bryan, Texas | Curious Collections

Dallas, Texas | Josey Records

Frisco, Texas | ZT Records

Houston, Texas | Cactus Music

Huntsville, Texas | Volume Music

Keller, Texas | County Line Records

Spring, Texas | Space City Audio

Spring / The Woodlands, Texas | Volume Music

The Woodlands, Texas | ZT Records

Taylorsville, Utah | Graywhale

Virginia Beach, Va. | AFK Books & Records

Bellevue, Wash. | Silver Platters

Longview, Wash. | Square Dog Books, Movies, Music

Lynnwood, Wash. | Silver Platters

Richland, Wash. | AU Records

Seattle, Wash. | Silver Platters

Spokane, Wash. | Recorded Memories

Appleton, Wis. | Eroding Winds

Greenfield, Wis. | Volta Records

Milwaukee, Wis. | Lilliput Records

Oshkosh, Wis. | Eroding Winds

South Milwaukee, Wis. | Omen Alternative Music + Media

New Martinsville, W.V. | Kraken Records

Wheeling, W.V. | Nail City Record

It should also be noted that there will be international listening parties for the album as well, but further information on those will be revealed in the coming days.

About Linkin Park's From Zero + Their Reunion

LInikin Park officially made their return on Sept. 5, playing a livestreamed concert in which they revealed their current lineup and debuted a new song titled "The Emptiness Machine." The band included new members Emily Armstrong of Dead Sara fame who was now the vocal counterpart to Mike Shinoda and Colin Brittain, a well-known producer-songwriter who was taking over behind the kit after Rob Bourdon stepped away from Linkin Park activities.

The group also introduced Alex Felder during their livestream. Felder is the band's new touring guitarist as Brad Delson has opted out of the touring aspect of the group's reunion.

The band has since played a limited slate of reunion tour dates with more scheduled into November and released two more songs, "Heavy Is the Crown" and "Over Each Other." The group has also started booking 2025 festival appearances as well.

As for the From Zero album, it's currently available to pre-order through the band's website.