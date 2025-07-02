The Lyrics to Foo Fighters’ New Song ‘Today’s Song’

Here are the lyrics to Foo Fighters' brand new song "Today's Song."

The track is the band's first original new song since But Here We Are came out in June of 2023 and is part of their 30th anniversary celebrations. Earlier this week, the rockers also shared a cover of Minor Threat's 80-second hit "I Don't Wanna Hear It."

"Over the years, we’ve had moments of unbridled joy, and moments of devastating heartbreak. Moments of beautiful victory, and moments of painful defeat. We have mended broken bones and broken hearts. But we have followed this road together, with each other, for each other, no matter what. Because in life, you just can’t go it alone," Dave Grohl said of the band's career.

The band has gone through quite a few changes just in the last two years alone since But Here We Are came out. The album was their first since the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022, and was the first time Grohl fully took over drum duties since the late '90s.

In the fall of 2024, Grohl revealed in a statement that he had a baby daughter outside of his marriage, and Foos subsequently canceled all of the performances they had booked at the time.

A few months ago, they also parted ways with Josh Freese, who took over as their touring drummer after the release of But Here We Are. The band has a handful of performances booked for October and November of this year, so we'll find out who's taken Freese's place then, if not beforehand.

See all of Foo Fighters' 2025 tour dates on their website, and check out the lyrics to "Today's Song" below.

Foo Fighters, 'Today's Song' Lyrics

I woke today screaming for change

I knew that I must

So, here lies a shadow

Ashes to ashes

Dust into dust

You know that nothing can prepare you

Don’t let this cruel world compare you

Waiting for someone to repair you

Two sides to a river

Too troubled to cross

It might take you under

Today’s song

We’ll drown in the middle

Which side are you on

One Way or Another

Today’s song

It may take a lifetime to find you

It may take a lifetime to unwind you

Praying there’s some way to remind you

Foo Fighters, 'Today's Song'