Machine Gun Kelly Regrets Beef With Corey Taylor, Wishes They Both Handled It Better
Looking back, Machine Gun Kelly appears to feel remorseful about his verbal quarrel with Slipknot and the metal band's lead singer, Corey Taylor, that appeared near combustible last year.
The feud has now been dormant for several months. But it was kicked up last September at Riot Fest in Chicago, where both acts performed. MGK reportedly criticized Slipknot onstage, claiming later that Taylor was "bitter" over a thwarted collaboration between him and the rocker that was earmarked for his 2020 pop-punk album, Tickets to My Downfall.
Taylor broached the subject again in January when he said of MGK, "He maintains that I started it. The truth is he started it." However, Taylor indirectly insulted MGK in a February 2021 interview.
Regardless of the feud's true origin, Machine Gun Kelly, the rapper-turned-rocker and frequent actor whose real name is Colson Baker, now says he "could have handled it differently" in the new Hulu documentary about him, Life in Pink, according to a transcription from The Pit.
"I should have just picked up the phone and been like, 'Hey dude, why would you say that?'" Machine Gun Kelly admits. "But, instead, we all acted ridiculous."
Meanwhile, also in the doc, MGK rehashes the story of the ill-fated collab:
It's funny, the whole Slipknot issue (which really isn't a Slipknot issue, it's a Corey issue). That situation's unfortunate because I think both of us let our egos get in the way.
You know, I was a fan of Slipknot. I was a fan of Corey. That's why I’d asked him to get on 'Tickets to My Downfall.' He obviously had mutual respect, too, because he cut a verse.
I kind of tried to give notes back like, 'Oh, you know, this wasn't exactly what I was looking for, can we try this?' And respectfully he was like, you know, 'No.' And I was like, 'Okay, cool.’ So we didn't use it. You know, then I heard him on a podcast."
Need to catch up on the beef? Down beneath the trailer for the doc and both artists' upcoming tour dates, take the feud step-by-step with our handy-dandy Corey Taylor and MGK beef explainer.
Also below is a list of upcoming MGK tour dates and, for tickets, head here.
Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink Trailer
MGK Summer 2022 North American Tour Dates
July 6 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
July 8 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Ctr
July 9 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
July 11 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Ctr
July 13 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
July 15 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
July 16 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Ctr
July 19 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
July 21 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Ctr
July 22 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
July 23 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
July 25 – Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
July 27 – Fargo, N.D. @ FargoDome
July 28 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Ctr
July 31 – Montreal, Quebec @ Osheaga
Aug. 2 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 4 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Ctr
Aug. 6 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amp.
Aug. 7 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Aug. 9 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
Aug. 10 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Ctr
Aug. 11 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Ctr
Aug. 13 – Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Stadium
Slipknot Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates
Sept. 20 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 21 – Springfield, Mo. @ GS Bank Arena
Sept. 23 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life
Sept. 24 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 27 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amp.
Sept. 28 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Oct. 1 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp.
Oct. 2 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 4 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amp.
Oct. 6 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock
Oct. 7 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amp.