Machine Gun Kelly Regrets Beef With Corey Taylor, Wishes They Both Handled It Better

Looking back, Machine Gun Kelly appears to feel remorseful about his verbal quarrel with Slipknot and the metal band's lead singer, Corey Taylor, that appeared near combustible last year.

The feud has now been dormant for several months. But it was kicked up last September at Riot Fest in Chicago, where both acts performed. MGK reportedly criticized Slipknot onstage, claiming later that Taylor was "bitter" over a thwarted collaboration between him and the rocker that was earmarked for his 2020 pop-punk album, Tickets to My Downfall.

Taylor broached the subject again in January when he said of MGK, "He maintains that I started it. The truth is he started it." However, Taylor indirectly insulted MGK in a February 2021 interview.

Regardless of the feud's true origin, Machine Gun Kelly, the rapper-turned-rocker and frequent actor whose real name is Colson Baker, now says he "could have handled it differently" in the new Hulu documentary about him, Life in Pink, according to a transcription from The Pit.

"I should have just picked up the phone and been like, 'Hey dude, why would you say that?'" Machine Gun Kelly admits. "But, instead, we all acted ridiculous."

Meanwhile, also in the doc, MGK rehashes the story of the ill-fated collab:

It's funny, the whole Slipknot issue (which really isn't a Slipknot issue, it's a Corey issue). That situation's unfortunate because I think both of us let our egos get in the way. You know, I was a fan of Slipknot. I was a fan of Corey. That's why I’d asked him to get on 'Tickets to My Downfall.' He obviously had mutual respect, too, because he cut a verse. I kind of tried to give notes back like, 'Oh, you know, this wasn't exactly what I was looking for, can we try this?' And respectfully he was like, you know, 'No.' And I was like, 'Okay, cool.’ So we didn't use it. You know, then I heard him on a podcast."

Need to catch up on the beef? Down beneath the trailer for the doc and both artists' upcoming tour dates, take the feud step-by-step with our handy-dandy Corey Taylor and MGK beef explainer.

Also below is a list of upcoming MGK tour dates and, for tickets, head here.

Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink Trailer

MGK Summer 2022 North American Tour Dates

July 6 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

July 8 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Ctr

July 9 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

July 11 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Ctr

July 13 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

July 15 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

July 16 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Ctr

July 19 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

July 21 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Ctr

July 22 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

July 23 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

July 25 – Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

July 27 – Fargo, N.D. @ FargoDome

July 28 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Ctr

July 31 – Montreal, Quebec @ Osheaga

Aug. 2 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 4 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Ctr

Aug. 6 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amp.

Aug. 7 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Aug. 9 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Aug. 10 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Ctr

Aug. 11 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Ctr

Aug. 13 – Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Stadium

Slipknot Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 20 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 21 – Springfield, Mo. @ GS Bank Arena

Sept. 23 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Sept. 24 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amp.

Sept. 28 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Oct. 1 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp.

Oct. 2 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 4 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amp.

Oct. 6 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock

Oct. 7 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amp.