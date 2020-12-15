Someone recently stole Machine Gun Kelly's pristine (and purple) Aston Martin sports car. But, in what seems to be a stroke of pure luck, cops retrieved the vehicle about a week later when they saw the automobile cruising by them on the street. Talk about a miraculous recovery!

That's the story TMZ told on Monday (Dec. 14) regarding Machine Gun Kelly's stolen whip. When a couple of Los Angeles police officers spotted the vehicle on the road, they weren't in a position to immediately give chase. Still, when they later swept the same area, they came upon Kelly's car.

There, the police found it abandoned in a driveway with the engine still running, and the suspect (or suspects) engaging the joyride were long gone. However, apart from the cops not apprehending anyone, it's all good news for Kelly. That's because the automobile appears to still be in good shape.

The car in question is an Aston Martin DB11, as pointed out by Autoevolution. Per Aston Martin's website, it's one powerful ride. As the British carmaker touts, the model's a "standard-bearer" for luxury sports cars, as well as "the most powerful and efficient 'DB' production model in Aston Martin's history."

Kelly's DB11 is the same one he's recently driven around Los Angeles with his current love interest, actress Megan Fox. Their relationship appears to be full-steam-ahead after Fox's split with Brian Austin Green. Not only has Fox starred in an MGK music video, but she's also done interviews with the musician.

P & P/MEGA/GC Images (Getty)

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, is still on a career-high thanks to his 2020 album, Tickets to My Downfall. It's on that record that the entertainer eschewed his previous rap-tinged music for a pop-punk sound helped morphed into being by blink-182's Travis Barker.

Either way, we're sure Kelly is glad to get his car back. And while the musician might be seeking professional help to reconcile his drug abuse, it looks like he has plenty of great stuff to look forward to. That includes the idea of turning Tickets to My Downfall into a musical, not to mention the partnership between him and Barker itching to turn out even more pop-punk jewels. Ride on!