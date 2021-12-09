Machine Gun Kelly plays a Wild West bank robber in a new clip from the upcoming movie The Last Son, an action western directed by David Von Ancken that co-stars Heather Graham (Boogie Nights, The Hangover) and Sam Worthington (Avatar, Clash of the Titans).

But MGK doesn't act under his music moniker. No, the Travis Barker-backed rapper-turner-rocker who's now dating actress Megan Fox appears onscreen under his real name, Colson Baker, just as he did when he portrayed Motley Crue's Tommy Lee in 2019's The Dirt.

Watch the preview of The Last Son — it shows the singer's character carrying out what appears to be a deadly robbery — down near the bottom of this post.

MGK has also played parts in films such as the Fox-starring Midnight in the Switchgrass, his friend Pete Davidson's The King of Staten Island, Captive State, Big Time Adolescence, Bird Box and several others.

Outside of acting, Machine Gun Kelly is set to release a new album soon called Born With Horns. It's another collaboration with Barker after the pair teamed up on Kelly's pop-punk makeover, Tickets to My Downfall.

Last month, MGK blasted the 2022 Grammys for overlooking that effort. In October, Kelly, Fox, Barker and several in their periphery were lampooned on SNL. In September, MGK drew the ire of Slipknot fans after engaging in a spat with the metal band's singer, Corey Taylor. The outcome found Kelly facing some polarized fans at his recent live shows.

The Last Son, as reported by Billboard, comes to theaters and on-demand via Redbox on Friday (Dec. 10).

Blood connects them. Blood will end them. The newest Redbox Entertainment film, 'The Last Son,' starring Sam Worthington, Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), Thomas Jane and Heather Graham is in theaters and streaming On Demand December 10th.

Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) in The Last Son - Movie Clip