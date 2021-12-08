Machine Gun Kelly and his celebrity pal Pete Davidson stripped down to their underwear together for a livestream on Calvin Klein's Instagram page on Monday (Dec. 6). The broadcast was part of a sponsored Davidson takeover of the fashion house's social feed.

Davidson doesn't actually have his own official outpost on Instagram, as Billboard reported. But that didn't stop the comedian and Saturday Night Live star who's allegedly now dating Kim Kardashian West from logging onto Calvin Klein's account. And MGK — the Travis Barker-aligned rapper-turner-rocker and occasional actor known as Colson Baker who's currently dating actress Megan Fox — eventually joined him.

See Davidson's posts and several viewer-captured screenshots of the stream near the bottom of this post.

"I got Instagram," Davidson dryly announced to kick things off on Monday. He shared a selfie sporting a white Calvin Klein logo T-shirt. Kelly cropped up in the comments section to suggest he'd somehow be involved, asking, "Are you gonna post us in our undies[?]" Moments later, a pic of the pair together emerged.

But the real show came on the subsequent livestream, where what Billboard called an "impromptu modeling session" resulted in MGK and Davidson with their pants around their ankles, undergarments exposed. Things reportedly got more suggestive from there, with the pair discussing if they were "growers or show-ers."

But why? Some have speculated on the meaning behind Davidson's MGK-assisted Calvin Klein takeover, with GQ clocking it as just another example of the brand's signature "saucy marketing."

Underwear aside, Machine Gun Kelly will soon release a new album called Born With Horns. It's another collaboration with Barker after the pair teamed up on Kelly's Tickets to My Downfall.

Last month, MGK blasted the 2022 Grammys for overlooking that effort. In October, Kelly, Fox, Barker and several in their periphery were lampooned on SNL. In September, MGK drew the ire of Slipknot fans after engaging in a spat with the metal band's singer, Corey Taylor. The outcome found Kelly facing some polarized fans at his recent live shows.