Maria Brink, Tyler Bates + Andy Biersack Team on ‘Dark Nights: Death Metal’ Song ‘Meet Me in the Fire’

The Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack continues to roll out an interesting selection of music. The latest song to arrive is a collaboration between In This Moment vocalist Maria Brink and composer Tyler Bates, who also oversaw the production of the soundtrack. And if that wasn't enough, there's a guest feature from Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack as well. You can hear "Meet Me in the Fire" below.

The track is fitting of the dark comic landscape that it's tied to, with Brink's breathless and unnerving delivery setting the mood for the song. It's an electronically tinged track that provides a slow burning build in intensity, ebbing along an atmospheric wave.

"It's such an honor to be a part of this soundtrack," says Brink. "I love collaborating with talented people and getting the chance to be creative. Tyler Bates is such an amazing talent and I have loved doing a track with him and Andy Biersack. I think our fans will love this and I hope everyone likes what we created."

Take a listen to the song in the player below and if you like what you hear, it's now available for streaming and download here.

Meanwhile, the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack, which recently yielded the Mastodon song "Forged by Neron," is available to pre-order here ahead of its June 18 digital release. The collection will also be available in physical LPs on July 16.

Brink and Biersack will continue their association beyond this song as In The Moment and Black Veil Brides are set to share stages together on tour this fall. Dates and details on the run can be found here.

Maria Brink + Tyler Bates featuring Andy Biersack, "Meet Me in the Fire"

