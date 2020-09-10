It sounds like Marilyn Manson is turning another corner on We Are Chaos, the rocker's fresh studio album out Friday (Sept. 11). On "Don't Chase the Dead," the veteran musician goes for a big, questioning hook against a synth-laden backdrop of murky industrial rhythms.

It's the second single to emerge from Manson's Shooter Jennings-produced collection, and it arrived the day before the album release. (The title track dropped in July.) When he and Jennings were working on the album last year, the singer told Sirius XM's Trunk Nation a little bit about the collaboration.

"Shooter, he kind of reminds me of the Dude from The Big Lebowski," Manson said in April 2019. "We have this different vibe where I don't have to really tell him what I'm thinking. … He was a fan of what I did growing up, also underneath his father, Waylon Jennings. So he adds a completely different element."

At the time, the Antichrist Superstar songster said his eleventh full-length effort comprised "a bit of a mixture" of elements from David Bowie's 1974 album Diamond Dogs and English post-punk godfathers Killing Joke. Now, it's easy to spot the sonic hallmarks of those artists on Manson's work.

Speaking on the new album more recently, as Blabbermouth reported, the musician was a bit more opaque about the forthcoming effort.

"This concept album is the mirror Shooter and I built for the listener — it's the one we won't stare into," Manson explained. "There are so many rooms, closets, safes and drawers. But in the soul or your museum of memories, the worst are always the mirrors. Shards and slivers of ghosts haunted my hands when I wrote most of these lyrics."

Read the lyrics to "Don't Chase the Dead" (via Genius) directly below and listen to the song further down the page.

We Are Chaos follows 2017's Heaven Upside Down. Listeners can pre-order and pre-save We Are Chaos now.

Marilyn Manson, "Don't Chase the Dead"