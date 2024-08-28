Marilyn Manson Claims Evan Rachel Wood Forged FBI Letter, Appeals Lawsuit Dismissal

Marilyn Manson is reportedly appealing the dismissal of his defamation suit against Evan Rachel Wood and Illma Gore, with TMZ reporting that in his new filing he claims that the actress had forged a letter from a real FBI agent that was designed to harm him.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Manson claims to have proof of the alleged forgery and says that the letter was used as part of a campaign to push the narrative of sexual abuse allegations against him. The singer says the letter created a false appearance that he was under FBI investigation and that his "victims" were in danger.

They add that Manson said Wood had filed a declaration that she did not forge the letter, but had not denied that the letter in question was a forgery.

The Previous Dismissal

In May 2023, a California judge dismissed a good portion of Manson's suit against Wood.

In her order, Judge Teresa A. Beaudet emphasized California's anti-SLAPP statute and the ability to exercise free speech. She also dismissed a number of claims within the suit, allowing Manson to continue to pursue legal action though not on some of the major points of the suit. Among the items dismissed were claims that Wood had filed a fictitious FBI letter and that there had been a prepared checklist created for alleged Manson victims from which they could make claims about.

At the time, Manson's lawyer Howard King commented, “The ruling is disappointing but not unexpected. The Court telegraphed this outcome when it refused to consider the bombshell sworn declaration of former plaintiff Ashley Smithline, which detailed how women were systematically pressured by Evan Rachel Wood and Illma Gore to make false claims about Brian Warner."

“The failure to admit this critical evidence, along with the Court’s decision to not consider Ms. Gore’s iPad, the contents of which demonstrated how she and Ms. Wood crafted a forged FBI letter, will be the subject of an immediate appeal to the California Court of Appeal," he added.

Manson was later ordered to pay Wood's legal fees as well in January of 2024.

The Appeal

According to TMZ, as part of the appeal Manson is also questioning the court's decision to not consider the sworn declaration of onetime accuser Ashley Smithline who had recanted her statements and revealed that she felt pressured by Wood to push forward with her accusations against the musician.

Manson's Stage Return

While the legal issues sidelined Manson's career since 2020, he's returned to the road this summer playing dates with Five Finger Death Punch and Slaughter to Prevail. He's currently second billed on the tour, but has booked a handful of side headline dates as well. Shows are currently booked through Sept. 19 and tickets are currently on sale through Manson's website.

Manson issued his first single, a track called "As Sick as the Secrets Within," earlier this month. A couple weeks later, he issued a second song called "Raise the Red Flag."