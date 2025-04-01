Marilyn Manson Announces 29 New 2025 U.S. + European Tour Dates
Marilyn Manson has announced 29 new 2025 U.S. and European tour dates that'll span over the summer and fall.
Earlier this year, the shock rocker shared the dates for his first full headlining tour since 2019, set to take place around parts of the U.S. in May. The tour is in support of his latest album One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1, and he's now extended the trek to other parts of the U.S. and Europe for later this year.
Some of the dates were previously-announced festival appearances, but 29 of them are headlining shows at venues.
The newly-announced set of performances kick off Aug. 7 in Sturgis, S.D. and wrap up Nov. 30 in Lisbon, Portugal. The general sale for tickets begins this Friday (April 4) at 10AM local time and be purchased through Manson's website.
See the full itinerary below. It's currently unknown who will open on the newly-added tour leg at this time.
Marilyn Manson Summer + Fall 2025 U.S. and European Tour Dates
Aug. 7 - Sturgis, S.D. @ Buffalo Chip
Aug. 29 - Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma
Sep. 18 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life
Sep. 20 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre
Sep. 22 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant
Sep. 23 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre
Sep. 25 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium
Sep. 27 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel
Sep. 30 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues
Oct. 01 - San Diego, Calif. @ SOMA
Oct. 03 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Pearl Theater
Oct. 05 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival
Oct. 29 - Brighton, U.K. @ Brighton Centre
Oct. 31 - Bournemouth, U.K. @ Windsor Hall
Nov. 01 - Cardiff, U.K. @ Utilita Arena
Nov. 02 - Nottingham, U.K. @ Motorpoint Arena
Nov. 04 - Manchester, U.K. @ O2 Apollo
Nov. 07 - London, U.K. @ OVO Arena Wembley
Nov. 09 - Nantes, France @ Zenith
Nov. 11 - Paris, France @ Zenith
Nov. 13 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Lotto Arena
Nov. 14 - Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Nov. 15 - Prague, Czechia @ Fortuna Sports Hall
Nov. 17 - Berlin, Germany @ Max-Schmeling-Halle
Nov. 19 - Warsaw, Poland @ Torwar
Nov. 20 - Leipzig, Germany @ Quarterback Immobilien Arena
Nov. 22 - Bern, Switzerland @ Festhalle Bern
Nov. 23 - Grenoble, France @ Le Summum
Nov. 25 - Bergamo, Italy @ Chorus Life Arena
Nov. 27 - Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Olimpic de Badalona
Nov. 28 - Madrid, Spain @ Vistalegre Palace
Nov. 30 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Sagres Campo Pequeno
