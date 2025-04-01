Marilyn Manson has announced 29 new 2025 U.S. and European tour dates that'll span over the summer and fall.

Earlier this year, the shock rocker shared the dates for his first full headlining tour since 2019, set to take place around parts of the U.S. in May. The tour is in support of his latest album One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1, and he's now extended the trek to other parts of the U.S. and Europe for later this year.

Some of the dates were previously-announced festival appearances, but 29 of them are headlining shows at venues.

READ MORE: 31 Essential Rock + Metal Albums Turning 30 in 2025

The newly-announced set of performances kick off Aug. 7 in Sturgis, S.D. and wrap up Nov. 30 in Lisbon, Portugal. The general sale for tickets begins this Friday (April 4) at 10AM local time and be purchased through Manson's website.

See the full itinerary below. It's currently unknown who will open on the newly-added tour leg at this time.

Marilyn Manson Summer + Fall 2025 U.S. and European Tour Dates

Aug. 7 - Sturgis, S.D. @ Buffalo Chip

Aug. 29 - Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma

Sep. 18 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Sep. 20 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

Sep. 22 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

Sep. 23 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre

Sep. 25 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

Sep. 27 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Revel

Sep. 30 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Oct. 01 - San Diego, Calif. @ SOMA

Oct. 03 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Pearl Theater

Oct. 05 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 29 - Brighton, U.K. @ Brighton Centre

Oct. 31 - Bournemouth, U.K. @ Windsor Hall

Nov. 01 - Cardiff, U.K. @ Utilita Arena

Nov. 02 - Nottingham, U.K. @ Motorpoint Arena

Nov. 04 - Manchester, U.K. @ O2 Apollo

Nov. 07 - London, U.K. @ OVO Arena Wembley

Nov. 09 - Nantes, France @ Zenith

Nov. 11 - Paris, France @ Zenith

Nov. 13 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Lotto Arena

Nov. 14 - Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Nov. 15 - Prague, Czechia @ Fortuna Sports Hall

Nov. 17 - Berlin, Germany @ Max-Schmeling-Halle

Nov. 19 - Warsaw, Poland @ Torwar

Nov. 20 - Leipzig, Germany @ Quarterback Immobilien Arena

Nov. 22 - Bern, Switzerland @ Festhalle Bern

Nov. 23 - Grenoble, France @ Le Summum

Nov. 25 - Bergamo, Italy @ Chorus Life Arena

Nov. 27 - Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Olimpic de Badalona

Nov. 28 - Madrid, Spain @ Vistalegre Palace

Nov. 30 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Sagres Campo Pequeno