Joe Exotic Wanted Marilyn Manson’s Endorsement for Governor

Think you know it all about Joe Exotic, the star of Netflix's Tiger King? It seems that back in 2018, the now incarcerated tiger breeder decided to make a run at the Oklahoma governor's seat (after running as an independent presidential candidate in 2016) and actually got a "follow" on social media from Marilyn Manson, but what happened next is priceless.

Exotic reached out to Manson, stating, "Hey. Thanks for the follow. I’m running for governor of Oklahoma and trying to speak for the real people for a change and get some people help with addiction in this State that no one cares about. Would you endorse me? Not asking for money. Just to use your name as an endorsement."

Manson recently revisited the request in an Instagram post, and while it didn't appear that he responded at the time, on his new post, he responded, "Nope. Don’t Fuck With Cats."

The beyond bonkers Tiger King documentary series examines long simmering feud between Exotic (aka Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage) and animal rights activist Carole Baskin that includes a murder-for-hire plot and the suspicious disappearance of Baskin's husband Don Lewis.

Though Joe Exotic's celebrity has blown up over the past month thanks to the Netflix series, he had a few moments of previous notoriety, including being called out on HBO's Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. But credit Manson for discovering the dynamic figure a few years before the pop culture world caught up.

As we've seen in the past week, Tiger King is a hot watch on Netflix at the moment, with Thirty Seconds to Mars' Jared Leto live tweeting during a watch party, Trivium's Matt Heafy covering one of Joe Exotic's songs and even the black metal community getting in on the fun with a "Black Metal Joe" T-shirt.