Matt Heafy + Mike Shinoda to Collaborate on Song on Twitch

Twitch really took off as a social media platform in 2020 with rockers Matt Heafy of Trivium and Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park really exploring the capabilities of connecting with their fans in unique ways. Now fans of the two musicians are about to get a cool collaboration between the pair.

Shinoda and Heafy have both posted that Shinoda will be using his production skills to finish a new Heafy. This collaboration will happen via Shinoda's Twitch channel on Friday (Feb. 5) from 1PM-3PM ET.

Speaking recently on Twitch, Shinoda offered, “I got Matt’s blessing to get weird with the track too. We’re not gonna just make a metal track. We’re not gonna make a Trivium track. If you wanted a Trivium track you could just get a Trivium track. You could go to Matt’s channel and get that. So I’m gonna take his vocal, and even his guitar, and chop them into little tiny bits and run them through a meat grinder and then we’re gonna make a track out of it. I don’t even know what we’re gonna make."

He concluded, “The track he sent is so… it’s, like, EPIC! It’s very, like, Matt standing on a mountaintop with a falcon on his wrist who flies away and collects the bones of enemy clans, enemy warriors."

That description definitely agreed with Heafy who tweeted back, "PS: @mikeshinoda - the way you described the song... I MUST HAVE THAT PAINTED!!! Hahaha. I loved that description so much. I can’t wait to hear what you conjure! GO FRICKIN NUTS!"

During his time on Twitch, Heafy has rocked out a wide array of cover songs and performed proposed sets of Trivium shows they had planned before the pandemic altered their 2020 tour plans. Shinoda, meanwhile, released a series of Dropped Frames records last year that were comprised of collaborations with fans who would give him a theme to work with. This year he's offered to produce tracks for aspiring musicians brought to his attention by his Twitch community.

How will the Heafy/Shinoda collaboration turn out? Tune in to Shinoda's Twitch channel this Friday at 1PM ET to find out.