Motionless in White will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album, Creatures, with a re-release of the effort featuring new artwork and several bonus tracks. The commemorative version will be available on vinyl, cassette and digital formats beginning this Friday (Oct. 9).

That means the reissue will arrive almost exactly 10 years to the day from when the original album emerged on Oct. 12, 2010. Since that time, the Chris Motionless-led gothic metalcore act have dropped four more LPs: Infamous (2012), Reincarnate (2014), Graveyard Shift (2016) and Disguise (2019).

But it all started with Creatures, Motionless in White's first studio album and their debut on indie label Fearless Records. The group's frontman acknowledged the significance of the occasion in a press release.

"After 10 years of our monumental record Creatures, we are pleased to celebrate this October with a limited reissue," Motionless said. "We are so grateful that our fans hold this record as close to their hearts as we do and cannot thank them enough for helping us reach our first 10-year anniversary of an album."

The new Creatures digital edition features three bonus tracks, "Dragula, "Creatures" (Celldweller Beauty Remix) and "Mallevs Maleficarvm" (Tim Skold Remix). The vinyl reissue comes pressed on yellow, purple and black-splattered vinyl, and it's available to order exclusively via the band's website. A cassette tape version of the Motionless in White re-release — limited to 1,000 copies — arrives at the same time from Craft Recordings.

But that's not all. In further observance of the album's anniversary, Motionless in White plan to perform Creatures in its entirety during a streaming event on Oct. 28. Tickets for the livestream are available at miwmerch.com.

Pre-order the various physical reissues of Creatures by clicking this link. See the new album artwork and tracklisting for the digital edition directly below.

Motionless in White's Creatures 10th Anniverasry Reissue Tracklist (Digital):

1. "Immaculate Misconception"

2. "We Only Come Out at Night"

3. "London in Terror"

4. "Abigail" (featuring Nick Brooks)

5. "Creatures"

6. "Cobwebs" (featuring Andre Bravo)

7. ".Com Pt. II"

8. "Count Choculitis"

9. "City Lights"

10. "Puppets (The First Snow)"

11. "Undead Ahead"

12. "Scissorhands (The Last Snow)"

13. "Dragula"

14. "Creatures" (Celldweller Beauty Remix)

15. "Mallevs Maleficarvm" (Tim Skold Remix)