Motionless in White Team With Acclaimed Video Game Composer for ‘Scoring the End of the World’ Title Track

Motionless in White are a week out from their latest studio album, and they're now sharing the crushing title track from their upcoming Scoring the End of the World album. And the song features a guest turn from someone who knows a thing or two about scoring, as renowned video game composer Mick Gordon (Doom, Wolfenstein, Prey) lends his talents to the track.

Given Motionless in White's sound and Gordon's background, this pairing comes up with a song that is supremely epic. A crushingly brutal wall of synths is offset by melodic and at times soaring vocals that uplift and motivate against a lyrically dire setting. Get a closer listen and look at the lyrics below.

Motionless in White Featuring Mick Gordon, "Scoring the End of the World" Lyrics

Long live our symphony, in infamy, where dissonance remains

We score the final scene, adrenaline now coursing through our veins Long live our symphony, this infantry survived a thousand suns

Silent they still attack, we fire back with notes instead of guns We echo (and) reverberate

Then leave them behind

Fight! Landmines composed in command lines,

Amplify or die, it's us or them

This enclave's tearing through the airwaves,

Screaming a war-torn requiem

Be not afraid Trapped in hypocrisy’s cacophony, all tension no release

When it’s so hard to see the harmony, it’s time to end the peace

(So stop the peace)

Stop their choir, change their key

Hit back hard in our reprise

Bring their fanfare to its knees

And we’ll leave them behind. Landmines composed in command lines,

Amplify or die, it's us or them

This enclave's tearing through the airwaves,

Screaming a war-torn requiem

Be not afraid Don't fall back, orchestrate the fallout

Score the ending of the world on this battleground

Survive yet another militant strike

Half-dead, but we’re living up to the hype

Half-dead, as the speakers detonate like… Landmines composed in command lines,

Amplify or die, it's us or them

This enclave's tearing through the airwaves,

This is our war-torn requiem The dawning of a new age

These aren't just notes on a page

These are the weapons of rebirth

The dawning of a new age,

Where we will take back the stage,

To score the ending of the earth

We’re not afraid

As stated, Scoring the End of the World is also the title of the band's latest album. The set arrives on June 10 and is currently available to pre-save for digital outlets here and pre-order in physical formats at this location.

The Scoring the End of the World title track follows the previously released songs "Masterpiece," "Cyberhex" and "Slaughterhouse" off the album.

You can also look for Motionless in White on tour, hitting multiple U.S. festivals and playing international dates this summer with I Prevail. Plus there's a 2023 run of Europe scheduled with Beartooth. To see where they're playing and get tickets, head here.