My Chemical Romance 2025 Tour Sold Out + Fans Are Pissed at Band

My Chemical Romance's recently-announced 2025 tour has officially sold out, and fans are pissed about the ticket prices and arguing over who's at fault for them.

The 10-date tour was announced last week. Dubbed Long Live the Black Parade, the rockers will play their hit 2006 album The Black Parade in full during each show. Evanescence, Devo, Alice Cooper and Garbage were among the 10 acts who will open on the tour.

Tickets for the tour went on sale this past Friday (Nov. 15), and according to a press release, the band sold 365,000 tickets in just a few hours. As a result of the high demand, they added an additional Los Angeles show at Dodger Stadium for July 27.

MCR Fans Upset Over Ticket Prices

The day the tickets went on sale, some fans noted online that they were quite expensive — even before they hit the resale market.

"The cheapest MCR tickets being $230 is actually so upsetting," one fan wrote, alleging that was one of the prices for Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Another individual shared a screenshot that showed standard admission tickets for MCR's show in Chicago had a face value of $299.50, but there was an additional $86 in fees for each ticket.

MCR Fans Suggest the Band Could Have Done More to Fix the Issue

As is the case for most other artists, once the My Chemical Romance tickets sold out, fans found them listed on resale sites for much higher prices than they were originally set at. Now, their fanbase is arguing with each other over whether the band, Ticketmaster or the venues are to blame.

A common sentiment amongst fans is that MCR should have done more to try and control the ticketing situation.

There are a series of threads on the My Chemical Romance Reddit page discussing the topic.

"Well, I'm tired of defending this band. Ticket prices are the last straw. Although this is a big issue in itself. They don't owes us anything. But I think that we allowed to have expectations. And they know this very well. They didn't come back as a nostalgia act. They said it themselves," a fan wrote in a post titled "Disappointment."

"Just got Linkin Park GA tickets for $154 + $30 in fees. No platinum/dynamic pricing, they turned it off I guess. Very reasonable. Wish MCR did the same…," another individual commented on the post.

Some Fans Defend the Need for High Ticket Prices

On the other hand, other fans explained why some artists need to have high ticket prices in order to offset the high expenses they face when going on a large tour.

"The reality is that you fail to understand industry practices beyond a cursory Google search, then have to come in here and ruin the fun for everyone because you couldn't FATHOM how, in an industry that pays a fraction of a penny for streams, artists would need to tour with absurd prices to ensure enough income for their drivers, stage crew, sound engineers, etc.," one fan wrote on Reddit.

"There's no easy fix for this. If MCR were to cut down on dynamic pricing, they would still be met with demands from the shows/labels, to continue making extra money for the tour. This is the only way artists make money now - album sales don't do jack anymore and to make up for what would've been, they need to sell overly expensive tickets. That's the name of the game, if you don't like it then don't buy tickets to a massive stadium show in 2024!"

Several other threads echo the same thoughts.

Artists Who Have Recently Interfered With Ticketing Problem

The Cure's Robert Smith, for example, admitted that the band had the final say in determining the ticket prices for their 2023 tour, which was their first tour since 2016. The band opted out of Ticketmaster's "dynamic pricing" model, which adjusts the prices based on supply and demand.

After seeing fan complaints about the fees that were tacked onto the final total, Smith reached out to Ticketmaster directly and was able to convince the company to issue partial refunds to fans who had purchased them. Additionally, scalped tickets that ended up on resale sites were canceled.

Oasis acted in a similar manner regarding tickets for their highly-anticipated reunion tour. Around 50,000 tickets were reportedly going to be canceled in the U.K. because they violated ticket purchasing conditions.

My Chemical Romance have not yet commented on the ticketing situation.