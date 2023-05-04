Nita Strauss Books 26-Date North American Solo Tour With Lions at the Gate

It's a busy year for guitarist Nita Strauss, who returned to Alice Cooper's band after a touring stint with pop star Demi Lovato and just announced a new batch of North American solo dates in support of her highly anticipated second album.

The 26-date trek will take place between Alice Cooper tours with support coming from special guest Lions at the Gate, which features former members of groove metal band Ill Nino. It all starts on June 13 in Nashville, Tennessee and will make its way through many areas of the United States as well as parts of Canada, coming to a close in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 14.

See the complete list of tour dates further down the page and look for tickets to go on sale on May 5 at 10AM local time. VIP tickets are available now at this location.

After the tour concludes, Strauss will have a bit of time away from the road before having to venture back out with Alice Cooper for a handful of dates in August that precede the rock legend's co-headlining jaunt with Rob Zombie and special guests Ministry and Filter.

Strauss' followup album to her 2018 solo debut, Controlled Chaos, is expected to be released later this year. Since that album came out, Strauss has issued a number of singles — "Dead Inside" ft. Disturbed's David Draiman (2021), "Summer Storm" and "The Wolf You Feed" ft. Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz (both 2022) and, earlier this year, "Winner Takes All" ft. Alice Cooper.

Speaking about the latest track in an interview with Full Metal Jackie, Strauss had this to say about working with Alice Cooper in a different capacity:

Alice was by far the easiest person to work with. Everybody we worked with on the artist side was a joy and incredible, but Alice in particular is so easy and he's such a pro. He treated me with total respect — the same way that I do when I'm playing his songs is how he approached my songs. It was amazing to get to work with him in this totally different capacity. I wrote some music for his upcoming record and now he's on my upcoming record. It's this whole new dynamic to a relationship that's been going on successfully for so long, so it was great.

See all of Alice Cooper's upcoming tour dates here and head to this location to grab tickets.

Nita Strauss 2023 North American Tour Dates

June 13 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Exit / In

June 14 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Loft

June 15 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Hangar 1819

June 17 - New York, N.Y. @ Meadows

June 18 - Toronto, Ontario @ Horseshoe Tavern

June 19 - Mechanicsburg, Pa. @ Lovedraft’s

June 21 - Harrison, Ohio @ The Blue Note

June 22 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop

June 23 - Angola, Ind. @ The Eclectic Room

June 24 - Bloomington, Ill. @ The Castle Theatre

June 25 - Madison, Wis. @ Majestic Theatre

June 26 - Omaha, Neb. @ Waiting Room

June 28 - Denver, Colo. @ Blue Bird

June 29 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Urban Lounge

June 30 - Boise, Idaho @ Neurolux

July 01 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne

July 02 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw

July 03 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

July 05 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Goldfields Trading Post

July 06 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Whisky A Go

July 08 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Space

July 09 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom

July 11 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Rock Box

July 12 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees

July 13 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

July 14 - New Orleans, La. @ The Parish @ House Of Blues

Nita Strauss, "Winner Takes All" ft. Alice Cooper