Nova Twins Address Roe v. Wade Debate on TV News Show

Nova Twins have responded to last week's U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Americans' constitutional right to abortion, maintained in the country for the last half-century. The purposeful British rock duo, who released new album Supernova this month, said they would be alarmed if the same happened in Britain.

Several other rock and metal artists reacted last week to news of the controversial decision representing the court's current supermajority of conservative justices. Rage Against the Machine and Coheed and Cambria replied by donating concert proceeds to reproductive rights organizations. Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong said he was renouncing his U.S. citizenship in defiance. On Monday (June 27), Nova Twins guitarist-vocalist Amy Love and bassist-vocalist Georgia South added their thoughts on the issue.

Watch the video toward the bottom of this post.

"It's a scary time for women, and we can't even fathom what it would be like if that was happening here," Love tells Channel 4's Krishnan Guru-Murthy. "We're gonna stand in solidarity. We have a responsibility for the people that come to our shows to make sure they feel safe and heard."

The rocker continues, "It's definitely a dark time. We're gonna keep fighting. … It's our right, it's our bodies. It's crazy to think somebody is sitting there making that decision for us. It's wrong on so many levels."

South says something "enshrined for the last 50 years to be taken away like this, it's like, what's next?"

The group "never thought this would come to this," Love observes. "We've worked so hard to get to where we are now. In 2022, for this to happen, everybody's terrified. We don't know what's going on."

The Channel 4 panel also included British-American writer Bonnie Greer. Nova Twins' Supernova contains singles such as the energetic "Antagonist" and the empowering "Cleopatra." See Nova Twins tour dates under the video.

Nova Twins Comment on Supreme Court Decision to Overturn Roe v. Wade - June 27, 2022

