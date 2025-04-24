"I think we just have a draw toward creation — I'm created to create. I think a lot of us are, really and truly."

Ahead of a recent concert in Kansas City, Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix chatted with Loudwire Nights about why he loves making new music, among many other topics. The full interview was featured on Wednesday (April 23) and you can listen to the conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"I love the process of it," he told host Chuck Armstrong.

"I love the successes. I love the failures. Not as much as I love the successes, but you know, it's part of the process."

Shaddix talked about how excited he gets when he plays a chorus or a verse that he wrote for the rest of the band. But even if they don't like it, he gets it.

"I get angry and I get pissed and I get hurt and I feel lame," he shared.

"And then I go back in and I dig deeper and we find this new space to jump into and when we get to that final piece, there's such a reward in that."

He said that reward often comes before the song is even finished and used a yet-to-be-released track as an example.

"Last night, we got this new mix of this song," Shaddix said.

"I listened to it like 10 times before I went to bed. I was just like, I want to hear it again and I was past the point of like, oh, turn the guitar up — I was just lost in the song, lost in the sauce of it. There's something special about that before the people get to hear it."

Jacoby Shaddix Teases Papa Roach's New Album

As Shaddix shared about the process of writing new music, Chuck asked him if Papa Roach's latest song, "Even If It Kills Me," is pointing toward their next full-length album.

"It's pointing to a new album for sure," Shaddix admitted.

"If not later this year, early next year. The earliest would be end of 2025, but we're just protective of it and we want it to be right."

Shaddix said even if he told fans the album was going to be here in September, if it's not ready to go, they wouldn't release it.

"It's got to be perfect."

What Else Did Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

He answered a few questions about Carrie Underwood, Steve Harvey and Ozzy Osbourne: "Ozzy is just iconic. He's one of those guys with such a unique voice and I mean, [he's] the godfather of metal, you know what I mean? And just a heart of gold and just a sweet dude."

What runs through his head when he thinks about Infest turning 25 years old this year: "I just feel so much gratitude. This is the dream I had when I was a kid ... Here we are, 25 years later, we're still making music. We're still connecting with people. We're having another moment."

Why he started sharing gratitude lists on social media: "I was inspired by a bunch of my other sober musician friends. We had a gratitude list going around, it started when Randy Blythe was in prison and there was this gratitude list that I was part of. We were hoping it was going to get to Randy while he was incarcerated."

