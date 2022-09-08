Paramore Members Change Instagram Profile Photos + Fans Are Losing Their Minds
This week, the three members of Paramore each changed their Instagram profile photos to similarly styled images of them individually pressing their faces up against a pane of glass.
Naturally, this has fans of the Hayley Williams-led pop-rock band very, very excited.
Are Paramore preparing to announce their sixth studio album? That's the conjecture, according to Kerrang. Wanna see the profile pics? Click the links to view the Paramore members' new PFPs for yourself: Hayley Williams, Zac Farro and Taylor York.
See reactions near the bottom of this post.
"after 4 fucking long years, you don't understand how much paramore fans need this," one fan said on Twitter. "depression is postponed paramore is pressing their faces against glass," another tweeted.
Last year, Williams, who has since gone solo as well, hinted at the 2022 return of Paramore. The group's latest studio album, After Laughter, came out in 2017.
This fall, Paramore mount their first tour since 2018. See the dates under the reactions. Get tickets here.
Paramore Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates
Oct. 2 – Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Theater
Oct. 4 – Magna, Utah @ The Great Salt Air
Oct. 6 – Omaha, Neb. @ The Orpheum
Oct. 8 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion
Oct. 9 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Music Festival
Oct. 11 – Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory
Oct. 14 – Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura
Oct. 16 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Music Festival
Oct. 22 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young
Oct. 23 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young
Oct. 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young
Nov. 7 – Toronto, Ontario @ History
Nov. 9 – Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre
Nov. 11 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Brady Music
Nov. 15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Tabernacle
Nov. 16 – St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Aug. Amp.
Nov. 19 – Mexico City, Mexico, @ Corona Capital Fest