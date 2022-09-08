This week, the three members of Paramore each changed their Instagram profile photos to similarly styled images of them individually pressing their faces up against a pane of glass.

Naturally, this has fans of the Hayley Williams-led pop-rock band very, very excited.

Are Paramore preparing to announce their sixth studio album? That's the conjecture, according to Kerrang. Wanna see the profile pics? Click the links to view the Paramore members' new PFPs for yourself: Hayley Williams, Zac Farro and Taylor York.

See reactions near the bottom of this post.

"after 4 fucking long years, you don't understand how much paramore fans need this," one fan said on Twitter. "depression is postponed paramore is pressing their faces against glass," another tweeted.

Last year, Williams, who has since gone solo as well, hinted at the 2022 return of Paramore. The group's latest studio album, After Laughter, came out in 2017.

This fall, Paramore mount their first tour since 2018. See the dates under the reactions. Get tickets here.

Paramore Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Oct. 2 – Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Theater

Oct. 4 – Magna, Utah @ The Great Salt Air

Oct. 6 – Omaha, Neb. @ The Orpheum

Oct. 8 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

Oct. 9 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Music Festival

Oct. 11 – Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory

Oct. 14 – Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura

Oct. 16 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Music Festival

Oct. 22 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young

Oct. 23 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young

Oct. 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young

Nov. 7 – Toronto, Ontario @ History

Nov. 9 – Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre

Nov. 11 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Brady Music

Nov. 15 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Tabernacle

Nov. 16 – St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Aug. Amp.

Nov. 19 – Mexico City, Mexico, @ Corona Capital Fest