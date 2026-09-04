Viral Masked Mystery Band President Release Debut Album – What Social Media Is Saying

The masked mystery band President have finally released their first full-length studio album, Blood of Your Empire and fans have been sharing their reactions throughout the day.

It's been an interesting journey for the band, who first appeared on the music scene radar in February 2025 as an unknown band on the Download Festival lineup with a mysterious new music teaser and website that captured the imagination of viewers and listeners.

Things seemed to seemed to blow up overnight on social media with equal parts praise and anticipation along with the requisite backlash as well.

READ MORE: President Singer Addresses Rumors That Band Is an Industry Plant

Though many have stuck to the theory that the mask-wearing vocalist is former Busted singer Charlie Simpson, the band has made efforts to disprove the speculation and keep the identities of their members a secret.

Over their first year, the band made their live debut at a major festival, issued the well-received King of Terrors EP and played sparingly before setting up more extensive touring this year.

Now there's a full length album to check out.

Social Media Reacts to the Arrival of President's 'Blood of Your Empire'

It's been a well-crafted media campaign leading to this moment, but ultimately the music has to be there for people to remain invested. So what are people saying about Blood of Your Empire?

X use @rslfan4life set the tone, sharing on their social media, "Everyone respectfully shut up. #President album Blood of Your Empire just dropped."

The reviews on X have mostly been positive, ranging from one commenter sharing, "Blood of Your Empire instant certified classic!!!" to another commenter, @A_bizzle97, sharing, "Near perfect and gone in a heartbeat."

So what songs seem to be driving the conversation?

X user @metalblakedowns shared, "'Dionysus' sounds drastically better. 'Pink Noise,' 'This Will Divide Us' and 'Hate Figure' are some of the stand out moments to me."

Another commenter, @itskaeos, added, "i have been listening on repeat since release, sobbing the whole time. 'pink noise' has to be my favorite track, the new 'dionysus' is also insane. honestly every song is incredible, i love every one."

"Dionysus" previously appeared on King of Terrors, but had a more electronic sound with affected vocals, something that fans have been picking up on.

"There's a lot of different things going on compared to the singles," remarked X user BreakingHoriz0n, adding, "'Dionysus' being fully redone was cool & sounds good. 'Hate Figure' threw me off but it's good." Meanwhile, X user _lookwhosinside commented, "Thank you, Charlie Simpson, for stopping using Auto-Tune and keeping your voice natural on 'Dionysus' in 'Blood of Your Empire.' I’m crying and screaming."

Elsewhere, X user @Tommy_Hand offered, "The debut album from @president_band, #BloodOfYourEmpire is absolutely phenomenal! Buzzing to hear the album live!" And another commenter on X, @pandamble, shared that it was "a collection of tracks that feel very much 'on the nose.' I get why this band (project?) rubs people the wrong way, and it’s overflowing with that extreme commercialist vibe, but the quality is solidly there, so that’s all good. Not bad at all."

Over on Reddit, fans were also weighing in on what they heard. Reddit user OK_Bee_401 shared "This album for me is a solid 9/10," adding, "Standout moments for me were 'Pink Noise,' 'Mercy' & White Devil.'"

Reddit user mattthroop added, "The other songs definitely exceed my expectations. I'm really happy with it. 'Pink Noise,' 'Sleepwalker' and 'This Will Divide Us' are so good."

II-SpyKi-II added, "I think it's brilliant and hearing the singles all together, in context makes me appreciate them even more. I'll be listening to this on repeat for a good while."

But not all reviews were glowing. jmcguitar95 shared that they were "slightly underwhelmed," pointing out a desire for more melancholy songs and wishing there were more hooks like what they had on their EP. And Reddit user Big_AD9977 was generally positive in their review but commented, "I gotta say I’m not a fan of the continued 'spoken intro' in the beginning of these songs. The 'sleepwalker' one I just found cringe imo."

What Are President Saying About Their New Album?

In a message to their mailing list, President thanked their fans for the support they've received and urged their fanbase to spread the word about the new record.

Our inaugural full-length address, BLOOD OF YOUR EMPIRE, is out now. The support you have shown PRESIDENT on the journey to this moment has been extraordinary: every rally, every message, every record ordered, and every voice that has carried our name further. We are deeply grateful to every citizen who has chosen to stand with us. Today, we ask you to play your part once more. Listen. Share it. Speak of it. If you have not yet secured your copy, now is the time. Take BLOOD OF YOUR EMPIRE as far as you can. The campaign escalates. Make it heard.

Where Can I Get the 'Blood of Your Empire' Album + See the Band?

As stated, President's Blood of Your Empire album is now available everywhere.

A digital option is available through the band's webstore and two vinyl variants or the CD version can be ordered via the buttons directly below.

The band is currently out on tour in support of Blood of Your Empire. They play tonight (Sept. 4) in Nashville, with shows this week in St. Louis, at Rocklahoma, in Chicago, Brooklyn and Toronto. The current tour leg is booked out through Oct. 14 in Dallas.

Meanwhile, the band will finish out the year with a European trek running from Nov. 1 in Stockholm, Sweden through Nov. 24 in London, England. They've also got their first tour of 2027 booked with dates in Australia running Feb. 19 in Fremantle through Feb. 27 in Sydney. You can see all the dates and get ticketing info via their website.

See what other big rock and metal bands are touring in 2026 in the gallery below.