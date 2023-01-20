Few words could sum up the whirlwind past year in the life of Italian glam rockers Måneskin as well as RUSH!, which also happens to be their perfectly-titled third album (out Jan. 20). Inside the massive 17-song release lives all the pent-up thrill and abandon that has made the quartet (singer Damiano David, bassist Victoria De Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi and drummer Ethan Torchio) the buzziest band in rock over the course of the past 12 months.

After winning the behemoth international songwriting competition Eurovision in 2021, the band went on the fast track becoming overnight global rock ambassadors. In the States that included a needle-moving moment at Lollapalooza, placement on the ELVIS soundtrack, appearances on Saturday Night Live and a much-talked about MTV VMAs performance that had the band and their growing denizen of fans decrying censorship. Plus, awards galore, from the Billboard Music Awards to the Brit Awards and the L.A. Times hailing them “America’s New Favorite Rock Band," not to mention nabbing their first Grammy for Best New Rock Artist at this year’s ceremony (airing in February).

RUSH! not only proves the band lives up to the hype but can continue to still experiment with their sound and keep their hard-won identity that harkens back to a gilded time in rock that made gods out of instrumental disciples and unsaintly personalities. Måneskin are not only what’s right with rock in 2023, but they are setting a pathway forward for the genre. Here are seven things rock fans will love about their new album.