Sharon Osbourne Comments on ‘Working Relationship’ With Marilyn Manson

The commentary on the abuse allegations levied against Marilyn Manson has been plentiful this week with many well known personalities who've been associated with the musician weighing in. Longtime rock manager and The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne shared her experiences with Manson during Wednesday's edition of The Talk on CBS.

Osbourne has known Manson for years with the musician appearing on the 1997 edition of Ozzfest and playing the traveling festival multiple times over the years. Manson was also set to support Ozzy Osbourne on his 2020 tour that ultimately was scrapped due to Osbourne's health issues.

Alluding to the fact that fans have been drawing the association between Osbourne and Manson on her social media, Sharon addressed the allegations against Manson during the CBS talk show as seen below.

“I’ve known Marilyn for 25 years," said Sharon. "[I’ve] worked with him for many, many years, and, obviously, I would not know what goes on in his bedroom; neither do I want to. But as far as people who’ve been going on all my socials, calling me names and things and putting up pictures of Marilyn and I, you know, there’s something called a working relationship, and that’s what I’ve had with Marilyn for many years. I know nothing about his sexual preferences or the way he treats women. I know how he treats an older woman, which is me, and he’s always been respectful.”

Earlier this week, actress Evan Rachel Wood and four other women came forward with abuse allegations against the singer. Wood revealed in her statement earlier this week, "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Manson has called the allegations against him "horrible distortions of reality" in a statement, adding, "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

The singer's ex-wife Dita Von Teese issued a statement relating that the abuse allegations described by Wood were not consistent with the relationship that she shared with Manson during their seven years together. She did reveal that their split was due to infidelity and Manson's drug use and added that, "Abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship."

Other Manson associates have spoken out as well. Both ex-fiance Rose McGowan and Wes Borland have voiced their support for the accusers, while Trent Reznor issued a statement condemning the musician and calling out a what he says is a fabrication in Manson's autobiography relating to an alleged experience with an intoxicated woman.

