Tensions between Machine Gun Kelly and Slipknot's Corey Taylor escalated after Kelly threw shade at Slipknot during his Riot Fest set, claiming he was glad not to be "a 50-year-old wearing a fucking weird mask." In the time since, Kelly has faced some backlash while playing to harder rock crowds, including receiving audible booing and visible middle fingers from audience members at the recent Louder Than Life festival. That moment earned a response from Seether's Shaun Morgan, who congratulated the audience on their action toward Kelly during the band's set that weekend.

Morgan took a moment between songs to show a nod of appreciation before launching into "Country Song" (as seen below) and he later weighed in on why he did so with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez.

"I congratulated the crowd for booing that prick off the stage," recalled Morgan, who then elaborated, "Here's my thing — You were a rapper, you got rapped out of rapping because you got so owned by Eminem. Then you come to rock for example, and it's more pop punk than anything else as I consider it, but yeah, I just had to say something. I was proud of those people. I didn't feel like you belong on a stage like that after one or two singles just because you've got a name and a fancy girlfriend and now you're a big headliner at a rock festival. And especially not when you take on one of metal's greatest singers and you think that you're gonna get away with it."

Morgan concluded, "I was very impressed by them and I had to thank them, and I had to let them know that they were doing God's work."

Shortly after Kelly's Riot Fest comments about Slipknot, a back-and-forth ensued with Corey Taylor. Kelly later added that there was tension because Taylor had done a verse for his Tickets to My Downfall album that wasn't used and that Taylor was "bitter."

Taylor then responded back that he was not a fan of "airing private shit like a child" and that it was he who said no to them because he didn't necessarily feel he was right for what had been written for him. Taylor then shared images of chats between he and Travis Barker in which he was initially praised by Kelly.

Morgan wasn't the only one who had Taylor's back in the war of words that had ensued between the Slipknot vocalist and Kelly. Trivium's Matt Heafy offered, "I'd like to formally diss Machine Gun Kelly for 'being 31 years old wearing a fucking 16 year old pop punk cosplay identity on a fucking stage," while adding a few more comments seen below.

Comedian Josh Pray also weighed in with a more humorous take on the beef, warning MGK not to take on Slipknot fanbase in a series of videos. For a closer look at the timeline of the beef, check out the gallery at the bottom of this post.

