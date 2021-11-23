Slipknot have again postponed their upcoming edition of Knotfest Japan, first scheduled for 2020 and most recently moved to April 2022. It's now been pushed another full year to April 1–2, 2023.

The reason for the postponement is the same, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which initially forced Slipknot to cancel this Japanese installment of their signature fest in March 2020. It was then moved to January 2021 and, later, the 2022 dates. This week, Slipknot and the organizers for the fest announced the new postponement and rescheduled dates.

Slipknot said, "COVID restrictions are still not allowing us to perform. Unfortunately we must postpone Knotfest Japan, but we look forward to coming back and performing for you on April 1–2, 2023."

The organizers' accompanying statement read, "After thorough discussions and consideration by the organizers of Knotfest, Slipknot and their management, we must unfortunately report that Knotfest Japan 2020 will be rescheduled. The festival was previously scheduled for April 9th and 10th, 2022."

It continued, "We have come to this decision due to ongoing changes with coronavirus mandates in Japan and the uncertainty of how regulations of entry into Japan will stand in 2022. As we anticipate the indoor festival to draw large crowds of people, our first priority is to provide the safest environment for the fans, artists, staff and everyone involved."

Earlier this month, Slipknot released "The Chapeltown Rag," the first new song since 2019's We Are Not Your Kind. On Nov. 5, they wrapped their fall U.S. Knotfest Roadshow tour with Knotfest Los Angeles.

Tickets already purchased for Knotfest Japan 2020 will be honored, but refunds can be obtained during a refund period that ends on Dec. 22. Head to knotfestjapan.com for more info.

"Keep each other safe, and we'll see you very soon," Slipknot added.