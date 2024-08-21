Those Kelce brothers are at it again as the NFL stars' beer company — Garage Beer — has given another nod to metal, this time ripping off nu-metal legends Korn on a new merch item.

Earlier this summer, Garage Beer unveiled a dripping death metal-styled logo with a caption that read, "It's pronounced Garage Beer."

Now, Garage Beer is tipping its hat to Korn with a black corduroy hat with the company's name spelled out in the font used by the nu-metal pioneers. While Garage Beer and Korn only bear one letter in common, it's that signature backwards "R" that is the absolute giveaway, if there was any doubt.

See the Garage Beer hat and Korn's logo directly below.

Korn Logo Korn loading...

Garage Beer's Death Metal Parody

When Garage Beer shared a death metal logo, it seemed to be a pretty obvious parody of Ohio brutes Sanguisugabogg, who lightly went back and forth with the company co-owned by the Super Bowl champions — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Korn on Tour

Korn's North American tour with Gojira and Spiritbox launches on Sept. 12 and will come to a close on Oct. 27.

