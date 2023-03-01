It's time to vote for your favorite of Metallica's three new 72 Seasons songs — "Lux Aeterna," "Screaming Suicide" or "If Darkness Had a Son."

After releasing a music video for "If Darkness Had a Son," the third track to arrive in advance of the highly-anticipated followup to 2016's Hardwired... To Self-Destruct, fans have officially heard one quarter of the record's 12 songs.

Even so, it's difficult to piece together total expectations for what will be the band's 11th studio album (12th if you count Lulu, but most fans don't as it was a collaborative effort with the now late Lou Reed).

And why is that?

Well, "Screaming Suicide" appears third in the track listing, while "Lux Aeterna" and "If Darkness Had a Son" represent tracks six and nine, each separated by another two unheard tracks. In other words, we've got no feel for the flow or overall direction Metallica are going in, but we do know that all three songs are stylistically and lyrically pretty far apart.

It's all on-brand for Metallica —we're still dealing with heavy stuff — but "Lux Aeterna" sounds like old school metal, "Screaming Suicide" is a bit more rockin' (musically, at least) and "If Darkness Had a Son" is a chugging, six-and-a-half-minute beatdown.

And it's those qualities that offer a lot for fans — who all appreciate different eras of Metallica and the ambitions each had in tow — to discuss and playfully argue about.

It's also why we want to know which of the three new songs are your favorite. So cast your vote in the poll below — you can even come back every hour to keep voting!

Vote For Your Favorite New Metallica Song

