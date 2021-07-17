Watch Korn’s First Live Performance With Suicidal Tendencies Bassist

A few days after Korn announced Suicidal Tendencies' Roberto "Ra" Díaz as their touring replacement for Fieldy, the band played their first show with the bassist last night (July 16) at the Upheaval Festival in Michigan.

This was the band's first live performance in front of an audience since March 1 of 2020, according to Setlist.fm The group played a 16-song headlining set at the festival, and will continue on tonight at Wisconsin's Rock Fest. See videos from their set below.

Fieldy shared that he'd be taking a hiatus from Korn last month. "The past 6 years I’ve been dealing with some personal issues that at times have caused me to fall back on some of my bad habits and has caused some tension with the people around me," he said in a statement.

"It’s been suggested to me to take some time off to heal. I’m going to respect what was asked of me and take that time. Unfortunately you will not see me on stage with my band."

"We love and support our brother, Fieldy," Korn wrote shortly after Fieldy dropped the news. "Health and family always come first."

Korn announced that Diaz would be stepping in for Fieldy for the rest of the summer on July 12. After tonight's festival appearance, their trek picks back up on Aug. 5 in West Palm Beach, Fla. for a 28-date run with Staind. See the full tour route here.

A few months ago, frontman Jonathan Davis confirmed that Korn had finished writing a new album, which will serve as the follow-up to 2019's The Nothing. It's unclear as to when they'll continue working on it, considering Fieldy's break from the band, but at least we know that it's underway.

Korn Performing 'Falling Away From Me' Live at Upheaval Festival 2021

Korn Performing 'No Way' Live at Upheaval Festival 2021