Whitesnake Cancel Upcoming Tours Ahead of David Coverdale Surgery

Whitesnake announced Monday (March 23) that they had canceled all of their scheduled tour dates for 2020 due to health issues. More precisely, the "Here I Go Again" rockers scrubbed the concerts so that lead singer and former Deep Purple frontman David Coverdale can undergo hernia surgery.

The cancellations come at a time when the live music industry is at a standstill due to public health worries surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Whitesnake had previously scrapped a planned tour of Japan this month out of concern over the crisis. Read the band's message toward the bottom of this post.

"Once again it breaks my heart to be the bearer of even more sad news affecting Whitesnake's touring schedule for this increasingly challenging year," Coverdale said. "All tours … are being cancelled owing to health issues related specifically to a bilateral inguinal hernia requiring me to have surgery."

The cancellations include Whitesnake's participation in Sammy Hagar and the Circle's summer 2020 tour with Night Ranger. However, it appears the trek itself remains unaffected. Coverdale continued, "I can only offer you and my amazing musicians in Whitesnake and our crew my love and my sincere apologies."

Whitesnake were touring behind their latest release, the 2019 album Flesh & Blood. That effort spawned the singles "Shut Up & Kiss Me," "Trouble Is Your Middle Name" and "Hey You (You Make Me Rock)." In the past, Coverdale underwent knee replacement surgery due to degenerative arthritis.