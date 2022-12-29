Why Fear Factory Won’t Offer Paid Meet + Greets on Upcoming Tour

Meet and greets are an exciting experience for fans, but with the rising costs of concert tickets, add-ons simply aren't in the budget for many people anymore. Dino Cazares has stated that Fear Factory won't be offering paid meet and greets during their upcoming tour for that reason, but assured that there's another way their fans can meet them at shows.

Fear Factory will hit the road in late February with Static-X for the rescheduled Rise of the Machine tour, which will also feature support from Dope, Mushroomhead and Twiztid on select dates. Though fans had the option to purchase VIP tickets for the tour, Cazares clarified in a tweet that they don't include meet and greets.

"If anyone bought VIP tix for the upcoming 'Rise of the Machine' tour thinking they are for a FF meet n greet we never put any up for sale. I will be at the merch table every night for autograph/photos with the purchase of FF merch. It’s a much more affordable way to meet me," the guitarist wrote.

The Rise of the Machine tour was originally set to take place this past February, but was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions surrounding touring. Cazares confirmed he found a new singer for Fear Factory in August of 2021 to replace Burton C. Bell, who departed the band in the fall of 2020, but the guitarist has yet to reveal who the new vocalist will be.

He did, however, tell Heavy Debriefings a few weeks ago that Fear Factory will be able to expand the variety in their setlist during the tour due to the singer's "amazing voice," adding that they'll be able to play songs they haven't in a while, such as "Linchpin."

"When we're doing this tour with Static-X, we've only got 50 minutes, so we're gonna be trying to squeeze in as much from our catalog as possible — at least doing two songs or one main song from each record," he explained.

See the full Rise of the Machine tour itinerary and get tickets here.