Win Tickets to See ‘Megadeth: Behind the Mask’ Cinematic Event in Person!

As Megadeth prepare to say their farewell, you can be there for the cinematic Megadeth: Behind the Mask event taking place in theaters on Jan. 22 (and Jan. 24 in some locations) that will not only celebrate their final album but pull back the curtain on their 40 years music.

Loudwire Nights have codes for 10 pairs of tickets and you can potentially win your way into one of the screenings, which will give you a more immersive celebration of the band's final album and legendary career.

The group's self-titled final album is due Jan. 23 and is currently available to pre-order, but before the album arrives this special cinematic feature will take you through a first listen of the album and provide you with the opportunity to hear the group's untold stories from four decades of music.

“This listening event is going to be amazing,” says Megadeth's Dave Mustaine. "I can’t wait to share it with thousands of my closest friends around the world. I have so much gratitude for everyone who helped bring this film to life, especially you, the fans! Now let’s fire this up... and pass the popcorn!”

“We’re thrilled to bring fans together for an exclusive first listen to Megadeth’s final studio album—that brings their career full circle,” says Kymberli Frueh, EVP Programming and Content Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing. “This isn’t just another Megadeth album: it features a bold reimagining. This cinema event is a celebration of the riffs, the intensity and the uncompromising spirit that have defined Megadeth’s legacy. We can’t wait to share this moment with the fans who’ve been with them every step of the way.”

About Megadeth's Final Album and Tour

Last year, Dave Mustaine confirmed that Megadeth's new album would be their final release and that they would also conduct one last tour in support of the record. In late October, it was revealed that the self-titled album would be a 10-track release featuring a bonus cover of Metallica's "Ride the Lightning." So far, the group has issued "Tipping Point," "I Don't Care" and "Let There Be Shred" ahead of the release.

As stated, this year will also feature a farewell tour that could continue beyond 2026. Touring kicks off Feb. 15 in Victoria, British Columbia. All dates and ticketing information can be found through the band's website.

