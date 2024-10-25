As I Lay Dying Make First Comment About Everything Going On

As I Lay Dying have made their first comment since the departure of multiple members earlier this week and some rumors that have been circulating.

Bassist Ryan Neff, guitarist Ken Susi, drummer Nick Pierce and the band's tour manager Alex Kendrick all parted ways with As I Lay Dying this week, sharing individual statements on social media about their decision to leave.

The only members remaining in the group are frontman Tim Lambesis and longtime guitarist Phil Sgrosso, who stated in a post yesterday (Oct. 24) that he'll share more about where he stands with the band "once a clear path of moving forward presents itself."

After reports pointed out earlier today (Oct. 25) that As I Lay Dying's 2019 album Shaped by Fire was removed from various streaming services, the band has made their first comment on social media explaining why the album was taken down, and stating that they will "have more details" about the state of the band soon.

Read it below.

Sorry for the temporary inconvenience of Shaped By Fire not being available on streaming services. We had a 5 year distribution deal that has been fulfilled and the album has reverted back to being owned by the band. It will be put back online, but we just need a moment for the processing to take place. Beyond that, we are still sorting through details of what is going on within AILD and will have more details for you soon.

Multiple Members Quit As I Lay Dying

While it's still unclear why Neff, Susi, Pierce and Kendrick decided to split with the band, they all issued their own statements on social media.

Neff stated that the decision was made "after much reflection" and "is the right step for my personal and professional journey." Susi wrote in his own post, "Unfortunately, my personal morals have recently been tested to a breaking point." Pierce reasoned that he felt he "needed to distance" himself from the group for his "personal health and integrity."

Kendrick affirmed that he will not answer any questions regarding his choice.

Several European venues confirmed the cancelation of As I Lay Dying performances that were booked, fueling rumors that their upcoming tour has been canceled as well.

As I Lay Dying's new album Through Storms Ahead is due out Nov. 15 through Nuclear Blast Records. Loudwire has reached out to the label for comment regarding the situation at hand.

Rumors Regarding Lambesis + His Wife

Lambesis' wife Dany issued a statement earlier today addressing "unfounded rumors" that have been spreading online suggesting that the singer abused her.

"It has come to my attention that false claims have been made, suggesting that my husband has harmed me," she said.

"I want to make it unequivocally clear that these allegations are completely false. My husband has never caused harm to me in this manner, and I am deeply saddened by the unfounded rumors that have emerged during this challenging time for his band. There has never been an incident that warrants such accusations."