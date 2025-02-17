The 12 Bands Added to 2025 Warped Tour Lineup Since Valentine’s Day

In case you missed the most recent announcements, 12 bands have been the 2025 Warped Tour lineup since Valentine's Day (Feb. 14).

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Warped Tour has been sharing bits of its 2025 lineup over a span of 30 days. The touring event shared its initial batch of bands on Jan. 27 and has added a handful of artists to the bill every day since.

The last lineup recap we shared was the morning of Valentine's Day, and four bands were added to the bill later that day. Five more were added on Saturday, and three others on Sunday. All of them will play at least one of the three Warped Tour locations, but some of them will appear at more than one.

See all 12 artists and which locations they'll play listed below.

Head Automatica (Orlando)

Sweet Pill (Washington D.C., Long Beach)

The Funeral Portrait (Long Beach)

Games We Play (Washington D.C., Long Beach, Orlando)

Origami Angel (Washington D.C.)

Ten56. (Orlando)

Common Sage (Long Beach)

Hot Milk (Long Beach)

Crown the Empire (Orlando)

Better Lovers (Long Beach, Orlando)

Chiodos (Washington D.C., Long Beach)

Ekoh (Long Beach)

Other Acts That Have Been Announced for 2025 Warped Tour

Prior to the 12 bands that were just added, the Warped Tour lineup already featured 311, Avril Lavigne, Fever 333, Black Veil Brides, Memphis May Fire, We Came As Romans, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, New Years Day, Lacey Sturm and many more.

Many more acts have yet to be revealed.

See all of the bands that have been announced so far on the Warped Tour website.