Eddie Vedder Tops Billboard’s Album Sales Chart With ‘Earthling’

There's reason to celebrate for Eddie Vedder. The Pearl Jam frontman's new solo album, Earthling, has debuted atop the Billboard Album Sales chart.

In fact, Vedder lays claim to the top spot on the Current Albums Sales chart, the Album Sales chart and the Rock Albums chart. Elsewhere, it has also topped the Alternative Album Sales chart (per MRC data), is No. 1 on the Canadian Top Current Albums Chart, Top Canadian Albums Sales, Alternative Album, Current Digital Albums and the LP Vinyl Albums charts.

In advance of the Earthling album, Vedder released the songs "Long Way," "The Haves" and "Brother the Cloud," with the latter song currently impacting at Alternative and Mainstream Rock radio.

While Vedder is without his Pearl Jam bandmates on the album, there are some recognizable names involved with the record. Ozzy Osbourne producer Andrew Watt oversaw the recording and is also part of Vedder's band. Stevie Wonder, Ringo Starr and Elton John all make guest appearances, while Vedder had Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer as part of his band.

To kick off the year, Vedder has returned to the road, once again calling upon Watt, Smith and Klinghoffer for the live band, which is rounded out by bassist Chris Chaney and guitarist Glen Hansard. During a recent stop in Seattle on Monday night (Feb. 21), Vedder covered The Pretenders' "Precious" with special guest Duff McKagan joining the band. See fan-shot footage of that performance below.

Ticketing info for the remainder of Vedder's solo dates can be found here.

Eddie Vedder Covers The Pretenders' "Precious" With Duff McKagan