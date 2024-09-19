Falling In Reverse Achieve Something No Other Rock or Metal Band Has in 2024

Falling In Reverse have become the first rock and metal band to receive a gold RIAA certification for a new studio album released in 2024.

Popular Monster, the first Falling In Reverse album since 2017's Coming Home, was released this summer. The first single — the double platinum "Popular Monster" — was released back in 2019 and started a years-long buildup to the full LP.

It wasn't until May of this year that Popular Monster was officially announced, with other big-time singles preceded that news. Collaborations with Slaughter to Prevail's Alex Terrible and rapper Tech N9ne ('Ronald" and Jelly Roll ("All My Life") helped broadcast Falling In Reverse to a wide range of heavy music fans, as well as fans of other genres.

Meanwhile, Ronnie Radke's near-constant presence on social media has kept Falling In Reverse in headlines, trending tabs on social media and in the general conversation happening among rock and metal fans.

What this is all saying is that, over the last few months in particular and over years prior, Falling In Reverse have saturated the rock and metal internet. And, in turn, the band has earned a gold-certified album in the United States, which commemorates 500,000 album units and factors in streaming totals as part of the configuration.

It has been reported that by Aug. 27, Popular Monster had tallied 723,000 album units. The certification arrived on Tuesday (Sept. 17) and the record has a genuine shot at cracking the one million total to reach platinum status.

Popular Monster is also the first Falling In Reverse album to reach gold status since the band's 2011 debut, The Drug in me Is You. The release debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard 200, too, making it the group's highest charting album to date.

Remarkably, Radke nor others in the band engaged in the usual press grind, granting dozens or even hundreds of interviews in the months leading up to the release of Ronald. Radke, while controversial, is a self-promoter with boundless energy.

As soon as the album dropped, Falling In Reverse hit the road with Black Veil Brides, Dance Gavin Dance, Tech N9ne, Nathan James and Jeris Johnson, bolstering more support for the new record.