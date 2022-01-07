There are a lot of musicians who've said things in the past that wouldn't be tolerated in today's media climate, including Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke. But, he says he won't apologize for what he's said in the past, and believes it's "insane" how careful people need to be with their words now.

Falling in Reverse just released a new track called "Zombified" a couple of days ago. During a discussion with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, Radke explained the meaning behind the song, particularly the lines "Oh no they’ll never let go / Of something you said 10 years ago / They’re cancelling you / And they won’t stop till everybody’s / Zombified."

"I guess that's the very thing that inspired it — whenever I'm doing interviews or anything nowadays, I worry if I say the wrong thing. That is insane to me, I can't believe that. And it's very minimal things. It's like, 'Well if I say this, this person might get upset,'" the singer said.

"I feel like everybody feels that way now," he continued. "Most people that are in any sort of public eye or doing anything that works for a big company, they have to constantly worry if they're saying the right thing, or if something they said f--king literally 10 years ago — when it was okay to say it — is gonna be not okay to say it now and your whole life is over. You're fired, your career is over, you said something 20 years ago that was okay, but now it's not and you're done. You're a piece of shit."

Radke believes the problem is that people aren't given the chance to grow, and that while sometimes being scrutinized can be helpful if you actually did do or say something wrong, other times it seems "ridiculous."

"I'll never apologize, because something I said 10 years ago was literally okay then," he affirmed. "[If] I said something in the '90s that's not okay now, it's unacceptable, come on. It doesn't make me a bad person. What would make me a bad person is if I continued, even knowing it's not right. There's just a fine line you gotta walk. It just feels like you have to walk on eggshells. It's hard to be any type of celebrity nowadays."

