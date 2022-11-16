Ivan Moody Stops Five Finger Death Punch Show to Help Fan With Medical Emergency

Ceasing the show in progress, Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody jumped into the crowd to help a concertgoer experiencing a seizure when the band played in Columbus, Ohio, on Monday (Nov. 14), according to fan reports.

Three different videos that subsequently emerged online paint a picture of the incident, with Moody delivering a pointed plea to the crowd before coming off stage to assist. At one point, he appears to leave the stage to get a blanket. At another, he seems to embrace Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory for moral support.

See the footage near the bottom of this post.

YouTuber Don Holbert, who shared video of the incident, remarked of Moody's response, "A fan started having a seizure during 'Jekyll and Hyde.' Ivan jumped off stage to help since people were putting the girl on her back instead of her side."

A fan on TikTok who also shared footage commented, "Five Finger Death Punch lead vocalist Ivan Moody stops the show to help a girl seizing in the crowd. Mad respect."

In another video of the incident, the Five Finger Death Punch vocalist shows clear concern for the concertgoer in distress.

"Everybody, back up, back up," Moody tells the crowd. "Seriously, hey guys, just give her a sec, okay? [Somebody] came over the rail."

He continues, "Is she conscious? Gurney — can we get a fuckin' gurney, please? She's having a seizure. Put her on her side, on her side — not on her back!" It is then that the Five Finger Death Punch singer jumps in the crowd to help.

Several other rock artists have also had to pause their recent performances, though often to curb audience violence. Examples just this year include Paramore, Pearl Jam, Shinedown, The Cult and WILLOW.

Five Finger Death Punch are currently on tour with the country singer Brantley Gilbert. Get tickets here. Five Finger Death Punch's latest album, AfterLife, came out in August. Loudwire wishes the affected concertgoer a speedy recovery.

Ivan Moody Stops Five Finger Death Punch Show to Help Fan With Medical Emergency - Nov. 14, 2022