Korn guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer recently recovered from COVID-19 a second time, as he revealed in an interview with United Rock Nations.

The musician first tested positive for the virus last September, which caused him to miss dates with Korn. He said he's now how had it twice.

"I'm healthy," Munky confirms in the video interview that emerged last week (Jan. 29). But he says, "I've had this stupid COVID crap — I've had it twice now."

The Korn guitarist explains, "I had it [the second time] two weeks ago, and finally I got through. So I'm healthy, you know? I got a kick-ass immune system."

He adds, "And we're planning shows at the end of the month and then we're planning a tour in March, and then we're planning to come to Europe and play some big festivals and get to come to France. So I'm really excited; I haven't been there in a long time, and I miss it."

Korn are also planning to release their new album Requiem on Feb. 4. So far, listeners have been privy to the singles "Start the Healing" and "Forgotten." This week, the contributing nu-metal originators begin a U.S. tour with Chevelle and Code Orange.

Last year, Korn's Jonathan Davis and Ray Luzier also tested positive for COVID-19, the virus behind the coronavirus pandemic. Concerts were shuffled around Davis' illness that August; FEVER 333's Aric Improta filled in for Luzier in October.

Last month, fellow Korn guitarist Brian "Head" Welch said COVID was "a serious issue. But you've gotta live, man. … We can't let our country crumble."

Watch the complete interview with Munky below.

Korn's Munky Appears on United Rock Nations - Jan. 29, 2022