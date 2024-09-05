Linkin Park Reveal New Logo Ahead of Exclusive Event

UPDATE: Linkin Park have revealed their new singer and full band lineup. They've announced a new album 'From Zero' too. Read the lyrics to the new song "The Emptiness Machine" here.

Linkin Park have revealed their new logo ahead of their exclusive event taking place in Los Angeles later this afternoon.

While the band has been teasing a blurred, green and black version of their logo over the last week and a half, they shared another one today on their social media that's black and white. The letters L and P are a blended together more, so it definitely looks a bit different from the ones they've had in the past.

Their social post also urged fans to tune into their website at 3PM PT, which is when the event they've been alluding to is supposed to start. See the post below.

"Kinda dig it. I like how the logo is almost indiscernible to another LP logo. And how you have to almost focus extensively to see the 'LP' in the middle. As if telling us that the new era is a different one, but at its core the LP is still there. Or maybe I'm just reaching," a fan described of the logo on Reddit.

"I think this is probably just the single logo. The artwork that was leaked looks very liquidy and the logo looks like that too," someone else wrote in a different thread. "If there’s an album or something on the way, or if this is just the beginning of the next chapter of the band, I don’t think this will be the finalized logo. I’d be surprised if it was. I mean the L and P aren’t that easily distinguishable."

Check out a graph with all of the band's previous logos that was shared by a fan on Reddit below.

Linkin Park New + Past Logos

We don't quite know what Linkin Park have planned for this afternoon, but we'll be sure to shared updates as we learn more.