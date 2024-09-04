The Waiver Linkin Park Are Making Fans Sign for Special Event

Linkin Park are set to make a big announcement Thursday (Sept. 5) in front of a live audience, but beforehand those in attendance had to sign a waiver. That waiver has now been shared on Reddit where fans can read through to get more of an idea of what to expect.

What We Already Knew

While many Linkin Park fans were frustrated when their countdown resulted in a "count up," a glitch in the timer occurred at 00:09:05 which was a clue as to what would come next. A day later it was revealed in a social media post that the band was planning an event. "Be part of something special. September 5" read the tease, paying off the "count up" clock glitch.

Once the "count up" timer reached 100 hours, there were a couple more clues. A one-second multi-shaded purple visual appeared at the 99 minute mark, while 20 seconds of a white noise-esque crescendo played once the countdown concluded at 100 hours. Most have speculated that it's part of a new song.

Speculation as to who the new Linkin Park singer opposite Mike Shinoda would be has also continued to be heavy on social media. But no confirmation has been made as of yet.

What Can Be Learned From the Linkin Park Event Waiver

For the most part, the waiver to attend the Linkin Park event on Thursday (Sept. 5) is standard legal language protecting the group against legal action. But there are a few bits of info to be gleaned about what to expect from Thursday's event.

The fact that Linkin Park have been able to build mystery surrounding the announcement and that there have not been leaks has been one of the more remarkable things about this campaign.

Within the waiver itself, it appears as though the band is continuing to keep up some of the mystery as the third acknowledgment states that there is an agreement to be transported to and from the venue. That would suggest that the location of the event is not one that the band is anxious to divulge, even to those attending. Thus, it would be harder for people to track down exactly where it is happening and perhaps discern something in advance from the location.

It should also be pointed out that the second acknowledgement grants the rights to have attendees be included in footage that is either filmed or otherwise recorded. That would suggest a filmed event, which is what many fans were already speculating with the YouTube video set to lift its embargo for viewers at 3PM PT / 6PM ET on Thursday.

Elsewhere, the document offers legal language preventing attendees or affiliated entities from "obtaining any form or injunctive or equitable relief that would interfere, hinder, stop or impede the production, distribution or any other exploitation of the event." In other words, don't spoil it for others. Go, have a good time and take part in this historic moment.

The full waiver for the event can currently be viewed as part of a Reddit thread.