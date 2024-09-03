10 Singers Linkin Park Fans Think Could Be Band’s New Vocalist

Here are 10 singers Linkin Park fans think could be the band's new vocalist.

In late August, Linkin Park launched a countdown timer on their official website and social media profiles that was set to expire in the afternoon on Aug. 28. Within that time, speculation ran rampant, with fans wondering if the band was going to reveal who their new vocalist will be.

As the countdown reached zero, it started counting back up, glitching when the clock hit nine minutes and five seconds. The following day, they confirmed that something was happening on Sept. 5. Linkin Park fans on Reddit shared screenshots of an email they received from the group's Underground fan club with vague details about an exclusive event scheduled for Sept. 5.

"Be part of something. Tune in," a message on the band's website reads at this time. The video embedded on the page says it's set to premiere on Sept. 5 at 6PM ET.

Linkin Park - Sept. 5 Livestream

While we still don't know what exactly is happening two days from now, many fans assume that the band is going to reveal who their new vocalist is.

Linkin Park haven't been active since Chester Bennington died in July of 2017, so all of these teasers have fans on the edge of their seats. As a result, there are a lot of theories online as to who the new vocalist may be.

In early April, Orgy frontman Jay Gordon said during an interview that he heard Linkin Park were working with a female vocalist, but he quickly tried to backtrack his remarks after they went viral. Some assumed that Evanescence's Amy Lee was the woman in question, but she denied the rumor, adding that it was "an incredible compliment."

Others think that they may not have a new singer at all, and that Mike Shinoda will carry on as the band's sole vocalist. We combed through X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit to see what other names came up, and listed them below.

Keep scrolling to see who Linkin Park fans think could be the band's new singer.

