Machine Gun Kelly will livestream two separate concerts from the Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood, Calif., next month as part of the festivities surrounding the release of the entertainer's upcoming album, Tickets to My Downfall. Each show will be a performance of an album in its entirety.

On Oct. 1, the musician will showcase the much-hyped Tickets — the Travis Barker-assisted pop-punk album from the "Rap Devil" performer that's out this Friday (Sept. 25) — in full. A week later, on Oct. 8, a complete performance of Machine Gun Kelly's prior album, 2019's Hotel Diablo, will take place.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, announced the pair of concerts on Twitter in understated fashion: "Two albums played in full," he said. "Two shows. Live at the Roxy on Sunset Strip [with] tix to watch from home."

Tickets to My Downfall has had quite the path to completion. Last year, Machine Gun Kelly promised to release a "rock album in 2020." That idea was made concrete in songs such as "Why Are You Here" and anticipated guest spots from rockers such as the Used's Bert McCracken and Blink-182's Barker.

Then, the effort hit an artwork snag. The planned cover art was apparently "copied from a photo [Kelly's camp] do not own," which the musician made clear when he apologized to the original artist. However, a new cover was quickly substituted so as not to delay the Machine Gun Kelly album.

Tickets for both of Kelly's upcoming livestream shows go on sale Thursday (Sept. 24) starting at 9PM PT.