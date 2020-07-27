Marilyn Manson has teamed up with rapper A$AP Ferg in the recording studio, judging by a photo of the pair along with a quick video shared via the respective performers' outposts on social media.

It looks like the collaboration took place over the weekend, with Manson on Sunday (July 26) sharing an image of himself alongside the rapper. "MM & A$AP Ferg in the studio tonight," the shock rocker captioned the pic. Shortly after that, the A$AP Mob member offered his own proof of the partnership.

Could the alliance possibly be a part of Manson's upcoming album? Earlier this month, the bandleader appeared to be teasing something for which he asked that listeners "prepare." On Instagram and Twitter that warning appeared with a headshot of the musician and the rubric, "Never-ending Astral Vampire."

On A$AP Ferg's Instagram on Sunday, the rapper shared a six-second clip of he and Manson in the live room. With Manson at the mic, the "Beautiful People" singer twice intones the lines "Crazy like Marilyn Manson" as Ferg captures the scene. The video emerged just hours after Manson's selfie of the pair.

Going by those lyrics, perhaps Manson is merely guesting as a featured artist on an upcoming A$AP Ferg track. The rapper's most recent solo studio album was 2016's Always Strive and Prosper. Since then, he's released the 2017 mixtape Still Striving as well as last year's Floor Seats EP.

After all, Manson clearly has an effect on some rock-indebted performers of the hip-hop milieu. In 2019, Travis Scott recruited Manson for his second annual Astroworld Festival. Two years earlier, Lil Uzi Vert dropped a cool $220,000 for a diamond pendant of Manson in his "evil Mickey Mouse" getup.

Manson last released Heaven Upside Down in 2017. Subsequently, a trio of non-album Marilyn Manson singles have followed, all cover songs: "Cry Little Sister," "God's Gonna Cut You Down" and "The End."