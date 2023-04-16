Nickelback Thank Lizzo for Supporting Them + Refuting Haters

Last week (April 12), Loudwire reported on pop/hip-hop artist Lizzo defending one of today’s most heavily divisive rock bands: Nickelback. Welp, her praise has not gone unnoticed by the Canadian ensemble, as they recently thanked her for her supportive efforts.

Back in 2019, Lizzo argued that Nickelback “get a lot of shit” while she was playing a game of “Jam or Not a Jam” with CBC Music.

Specifically, she started listening to “How You Remind Me” – from 2001’s Silver Side Up – and asked: “Why do people not like Nickelback?” She added: “I think that this is a jam. It has a beautiful climax . . . everybody knows this melody. . . . I think they get a lot of shit because [vocalist Chad Kroeger] had a curly blonde perm. That’s the only reason why they get shit ‘cause this is an amazing song.”

Fortunately, Nickelback appreciated her admiration; in fact, they shared the clip on their Instagram account last Tuesday (April 11), commenting: “Thank you @lizzobeeating for the kind words! Open invite any show any time.. maybe see you in Houston this summer?”

You can see their post, as well as the video for “How You Remind Me,” below.

Unsurprisingly, their Instagram followers agreed with Lizzo. For example, two people replied: “Nickelback has never not rocked! Been a fan since the first LP and still am!” and “I don’t think anyone truly dislikes Nickelback… if you got a few drinks in someone and turned them on there is no way they aren’t singing along with it.”

Fair point.

Lizzo’s love of the genre shouldn’t come as a surprise, either, considering that she was rocking out to Rammstein’s “Du Hast” during a concert this past February.

Speaking of Nickelback, we just included “How You Remind Me” in our list of the 66 Best Rock Songs of the 2000s - 2000-2009. Plus, their latest LP – 2022’s Get Rollin’ – was nominated for Rock Album of the Year at the 2023 Juno Awards (however, they ultimately lost to Alexisonfire’s Otherness).

Of course, Nickelback are also set to embark on a North American tour throughout the summer. Go here for tickets,

So, how do you feel about Lizzo’s admiration for the Canadian foursome? Let us know!

Nickelback, "How You Remind Me" (Music Video)

