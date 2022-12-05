Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante marveled that he "went to some other place" when he took the stage for the first time as the drummer of Pantera at Mexico's Heaven & Hell Metal Fest last Friday (Dec. 2).

That's how he put it in his first public remarks since that show.

The concert was the debut of the celebratory Pantera lineup that will tour through 2024. In addition to the influential metal band's lead vocalist, Philip Anselmo, and bassist, Rex Brown, the current Pantera lineup includes the guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society) alongside Benante (Anthrax, Stormtroopers of Death) on drums. Did you catch the first Pantera show with the two new recruits?

"If I say I wasn't nervous I'd be lying," Benante said in a social media post the day after Heaven & Hell. "The excitement, the fear, the emotions, the love and the work that went into doing this all played a part of what was in my head. When I got up there it had all seemed to disappear (except for the cold 50 degree weather) I looked at @philiphanselmo @rexbrownofficial and @zakkwyldebls and felt the connection, Bam!!!!"

He continued, "I kept looking down at my setlist and was getting hyped up for the next song. Thank you #sterlingwinfield for bringing me an old @dimebagdarrell wristband and a pair of @vinniepaul3 old gloves. I wore the wristband and brought the gloves up with me."

Benante added, "I had some moments up there like I felt I wasn't there, I went to some other place. I think I was Metal meditating, don't laugh… I'm serious. Thank to the @panteraofficial family, thank you to the crew and the amazing fans who have always been so positive about this. Thank you to @carlaharvey and @miacbenante for listening to me play Pantera songs day in and out. I look forward to seeing you all and having a great time playing these songs and reliving the feeling of what a great band they are!"

When news first emerged in July that Pantera would tour again, rock and metal fans responded. The following month, it was revealed that the shows would start this year. Pantera then released a teaser video honoring the late Abbott brothers, the band's original drummer and guitarist. Another teaser came out Nov. 26. See Pantera's tour dates below.

Charlie Benante Comments on His First Pantera Show - Dec. 3, 2022

Pantera Tour Dates

Dec. 6, 2022 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Metal Fest

Dec. 9, 2022 – Bogota, Colombia @ Knotfest

Dec. 11, 2022 – Santiago, Chile @ Knotfest

Dec. 12, 2022 – Santiago, Chile @ Theater Coliseo

Dec. 15, 2022 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Vibra *

Dec. 18, 2022 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Knotfest

May 26, 2023 – Sofia, Bulgaria @ Armeets Arena

May 27, 2023 – Bucharest, Romania @ Metalhead Mtg

May 30, 2023 – Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra

May 31, 2023 – Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

June 2-4, 2023 – Nurburg, Germany @ Rock Am Ring

June 2-4, 2023 – Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock Im Park

June 5, 2023 – Lodz, Poland @ Atlas Arena

June 8-10, 2023 – Hyvinkaa, Finland @ RockFest

June 10, 2023 – Solvsborg, Sweden @ SwedenRock

June 12, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

June 13, 2023 – Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall

June 15, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell

June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany @ Edel Optics

June 22-24, 2023 – Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock

Aug. 4, 2023 – New York, N.Y. @ MetLife Stadium ^

Aug. 11, 2023 – Montreal, Canada @ Olympique ^

Aug. 18, 2023 – Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium ^

Aug. 25, 2023 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium ^

Sept. 1, 2023 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium ^

Nov. 3, 2023 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome ^

Nov. 10, 2023 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field ^

Aug. 2, 2024 – Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium ^

Aug. 9, 2024 – Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field ^

Aug. 16, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Sta. ^

Aug. 23, 2024 – Edmonton, Canada @ Cmnwlth Sta. ^

Aug. 30, 2024 – Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field ^

* With Judas Priest

^ With Metallica