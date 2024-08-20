Ronnie Radke Finds New Way to Troll Falling In Reverse Haters

Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke has found a new way to troll his haters, actually working them into the band's live shows. When the group returned to the stage to kick off their latest tour leg on Sunday (Aug. 18), Radke incorporated some of the TikTok clips of haters into the video screen behind him as he performed a portion of the song "Game Over."

According to Setlist.fm, this was the first time that "Game Over" had been included into the band's live show since May of 2019. Only a portion of the song was played, but what caught the audience attention was a video wall behind Radke featuring some of his TikTok critics with their words shared to get the message across.

That led into "Just Like You," with Radke seemingly embracing the hate and proclaiming himself to be an asshole while trying to get the other a-holes in the audiences to join in as the production on the background video wall noted that it was "asshole cam," and primarily remained focused on Radke.

"Raise your hand if someone you know is a fucking asshole," the singer told the audience, then asking if that person was any of them. "I'm very aware, I'm an asshole too, just like you," proclaimed before launching into "Just Like You."

The latest addition to his live show appears to be very much on brand, as Radke has frequently beefed with haters, some peers and media personalities on social media over the years and some of his music has even addressed some of the squabbles.

The singer even responded to one audience member who commented on Radke's wall of haters. The person posting a photo shot of the live backdrop stated, "Like I’m sorry but imagine being these people and now having like at least 100 thousand people see you and laugh at you in real time because Ronnie Radke was in charge of the production." Radke reportedly replied, "Oh it’s gonna get even worse. lmao." Fan-shot footage and photos can be viewed below.

What else does Ronnie Radke and Falling in Reverse have in store for 2024? You'll have to get out to a show and see. The group's Popular Monstour trek continues Wednesday (Aug. 21) in Airway Heights, Washington, with shows this coming week in Washington, Utah and New Mexico.

See all of Falling in Reverse's dates and get ticketing info through their website. The group also just released their Popular Monster album.