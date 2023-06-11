Setlist, Photos + Video – Avenged Sevenfold Debut Several Live Songs at ‘Life is But a Dream’ Tour Kickoff

Avenged Sevenfold’s latest studio LP, Life is But a Dream…, will be remembered as one of 2023’s most divisive metal albums. Obviously, that didn’t stop them from premiering several songs from it at the kickoff show of their current North American tour this past Friday (June 9) at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Naturally, they began with album opener “Game Over,” which they first brought to the stage about a month ago in Las Vegas. Afterward, they debuted the second song from the record – “Mattel” – before moving onto previously played album cuts such as “We Love You” and “Nobody.”

In fact, it wasn’t until the encore that they introduced more new material from Life is But a Dream…, and interestingly, they went for the entire penultimate suite of “G,” “(O)rdinary” and “(D)eath”!

Along the way, they also performed some past singles: “Afterlife,” “Hail to the King,” “Buried Alive,” “Nightmare” and “Bat Country.” Plus, they pulled out fan favorite “A Little Piece of Heaven”; dedicated “So Far Away” to late member Jimmy “The Rev” Sullivan; played “The Stage” for the first time since 2018; and included a sample of the original chorus during the outro of “Unholy Confessions.”

Clearly, the show offered a fairly wide-ranging overview of their catalog amidst honoring their newest collection.

Earlier this month (June 2), guitarist Zacky Vengeance joined Loudwire Nights and spoke in-depth about creating Life is But a Dream… (among other things). Of course, we also shared some things that we love most about the new LP, including how different it is and the “epic” nature of the aforementioned suite.

So, were you at the tour kickoff? How are you feeling about Life is But a Dream…? Let us know!

Also, you can check out Avenged Sevenfold’s full setlist from the Kia forum – as well as photos and fan-shot videos – below.

You can keep track of their upcoming tour dates here and grab tickets here as well!

Avenged Sevenfold Setlist – June 9, 2023 in Inglewood, Calif (via Setlist.fm)

1. Game Over

2. Mattel (live debut)

3. Afterlife

4. Hail to the King

5. We Love You

6. Buried Alive

7. The Stage (first time since 2018, with Golden Ticket Jam snippet at the end)

8. So Far Away (dedicated to The Rev)

9. Nobody

10. Nightmare

11. Bat Country

12. Unholy Confessions (with fragment of the original chorus as an outro)

13. A Little Piece of Heaven

14. G (live debut)

15. (O)rdinary (live debut)

16. (D)eath (live debut)

Avenged Sevenfold, Live Footage from June 9, 2023 in Inglewood, Calif.

