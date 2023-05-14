Setlist, Photos + Video – Avenged Sevenfold Play First Show in Five Years, Debut New Songs + Cover SOAD Classic

This past Friday (May 12), American heavy metal quintet Avenged Sevenfold played their first concert in nearly five years at AREA15 in Las Vegas. In addition to debuting a few new songs, they pulled out several older favorites and even launched into a spontaneous jam of System of a Down’s “Chop Suey!”

Per setlist.fm, the prior Avenged Sevenfold show was on June 30, 2018 (at Lővér Kemping in Sopron, Hungary). Naturally, that means that their latest performance marked the debut of three songs from their upcoming LP, Life Is But a Dream…: “Game Over,” “We Love You” and “Nobody.” Plus, staples such as “Unholy Confessions,” “Afterlife,” “Nightmare” and “Buried Alive” showed up.

What’s more, they preceded “Bat Country” with the aforementioned System of a Down classic.

You can see the full setlist, as well as some videos and photos, below.

Last month, the group announced that they’d be playing their entire new record during a 360-degree immersive concert experience at AREA15 from May 11 – 14.

Of course, they’ve also announced a slew of North American tour dates running from mid-May to mid-October (where they’ll be joined by Falling In Reverse and Kim Dracula). You can see all of their upcoming tour dates here and grab tickets here.

Don’t forget that Life Is But a Dream… – which follows 2018’s Black Reign EP and 2016’s The Stage – comes out on June 2 via Warner, too. You can pre-order it here.

On that note, Avenged Sevenfold just put out a 360-degree VR video for the second single from their latest LP, “We Love You,” which follows lead single “Nobody.” Plus, frontman M. Shadows recently discussed being open to incorporating AI-generated material into future releases (so that’s another thing to potentially look forward to).

Avenged Sevenfold Setlist — May 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nev. (via setlist.fm)

01. "Game Over" (live debut)

02. "Afterlife"

03. "Hail to the King"

04. "We Love You" (live debut)

05. "Buried Alive"

06. "So Far Away"

07. "Nobody" (live debut)

08. "Nightmare"

09. "Bat Country" (preceded by System of a Down's "Chop Suey!" improv jam)

10. "Unholy Confessions" (song cut short due to injury in crowd)

11. "A Little Piece of Heaven" (preceded by a short bass tease of "Mattel")

